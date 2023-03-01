Ludington Area Catholic School Spanish and art teacher Katie Yeager has a lot of experience under her belt even though she’s only been at LAC for two years.
She started her teaching career teaching English in Mexico in 1996, she said, and later relocated to the U.S.
“My first teaching job in the states was in 1998 and I’ve been teaching since then. I have taught everything from pre-k to college. At LAC, I teach Spanish to grades pre-k through eighth and art to grades fifth through eighth,” she said. “I also help with curriculum and programming for our advanced learners. I have a background in gifted education.”
Yeager grew up in Woodland Park, Colorado, a small mountain town at the foot of Pikes Peak. She graduated from Hastings College in Nebraska with a bachelor of arts in biology and a master’s in education. She moved to Michigan in 2021 and stated that after living in Denver, she enjoys the small-town feel of the Ludington area.
Seeing her students every day is always a perk for Yeager and she enjoys the different interactions they bring to her classroom.
“I love when my students surprise me with an unusually insightful or funny comment,” she said. “I’m happy when I overhear students reflecting on their learning and talking about school in a positive way.
Our school is very values-focused, and I love seeing the students treating each other with kindness and respect, even if they don’t think anyone is watching.”
Yeager stated that she also enjoys seeing students treat one another with kindness and respect. That’s a byproduct of LAC’s “values-focused” approach, which extends to families, she said.
“We are fortunate to have active, involved families,” Yeager said. “I feel a sense of camaraderie with the families in that we are all working to achieve the same outcome for students. I am totally supported by my co-workers and the administration at my school.
“We are a small staff and we work closely with one another. Teaching in a small school requires a high degree of flexibility and our staff pivots with grace and ease. Every teacher in my school puts children first. I admire the way my co-workers live their faith and model that for the students.”
In her 25-plus years of teaching, Yeager has seen a lot of changes in the world of education — some good and some, in her opinion, not so good.
She stated that she tries to maintain the idea of keeping students her No. 1 priority, even when changes in her career challenge that.
“In terms of improvements, schools now place more emphasis on social/emotional learning, which I think benefits all students,” Yeager stated. “On the other hand, I’ve seen many educators leave the field. We are struggling with a shortage that didn’t not exist 10 years ago.
“Furthermore, public schools have become increasingly focused on student achievement as measured by standardized tests. Success takes many forms and requires creativity, problem solving and social skills. A student recently told me her goal was to ‘be the best mom she could be and raise great kids.’ And she will be. I love that she is committed to something that can’t be quantified by test scores.”
Yeager stated that one of the biggest downfalls to the educational system is the lack of funding to provide students with more direct interaction with teachers.
“Time and time again, studies have shown that class size is a major factor influencing student achievement, especially for high-risk students,” she said. “Limiting class sizes is impossible when funding does not allow for the hiring of teachers, specialists, and paraprofessionals. Would a professional football team be successful with only one coach? What would happen if players were required to be offense and defense. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recently said regarding his 50-person staff, ‘It takes a village.’ Education is no different.”
When speaking to her students about the future, Yeager stated that she always tells them not to measure their own success by comparing themselves to others. She encourages her students to do the best they can with what they have and to work hard to achieve their own personal dreams in life.
“My aunt had a quote posted inside her cupboard door: ‘Anyone who imagines that bliss is normal is going to waste a lot of time running around shouting that he’s been robbed. Most putts don’t drop. Most beef is tough. Most children grow up to be just people. Most successful marriages require a high degree of mutual toleration. Most jobs are more often dull than otherwise. Life is like an old time rail journey; delays, sidetracks, smoke, dust, cinders, and jolts, interspersed only occasionally by beautiful vistas and thrilling bursts of speed. The trick is to thank the Lord for letting you have the ride.’”