Students at Ludington Area Catholic returned to a decorated school building on Wednesday to begin the 2020-2021 school year.
“It was very exciting (to welcome the students back),” said Jan Bigalke, LAC principal.
Bigalke, in her first year, with LAC said the kids and parents all had their masks on Wednesday.
“I was impresse. I think they are already well-versed on social distancing,“ she said.
Bigalke and Father Wayne Wheeler stood outside the building and greeted students and their parents as they arrived.
“The parents were great. They understood that we couldn’t have them all coming in like they normally would on the first day. They said their good-byes at the door. We had plenty of staff walking the kids to their classrooms.”
Once inside the building, the staff did a secondary thermometer (temperature) check, according to Bigalke.
“The expectation is, and the health department goes along with this to, is that the parents are doing the temperature checks at home,” she said. “I do not know if everyone has a thermometer, so we are doing a secondary thermometer check when their kids are walking down the main hall.”
Students will also use a hand sanitizing station placed in the main hallway.
Bigalke said the school has made some changes within the building to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Return to School Plan.
Those protocols include extra sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, staggered lunch/recess times, socially distanced classrooms, arrows and visuals in halls and bathrooms for social distancing.
LAC was expecting about 90 students Wednesday morning, according to Bigalke.
The school has been working with District Health Department No. 10 experts for guidance in safe back to school procedures and a protocol to follow should we have a positive case of Covid-19.
The Health Dept. will be the first call and will make determinations of isolation, quarantine, return to school and testing recommendations.
She said the expectation is for masks for all staff and students in grades 6-8 at all times (except during meals and recess if able to socially distance) and students pre-school-5th will wear masks with frequent mask breaks throughout the day as they will be in self-contained classrooms which have been spaced for social distancing.
“We are in-person only, but should the governor require our area to drop to a level 3 and stay-at-home, all teachers have been trained on Canvas. Students will have one-to-one technology with iPads and Chromebooks,” she said.
Visitors are not allowed in the building, according to Bigalke, but if the building does require a visit, there is a sign-in protocol and temperature check.