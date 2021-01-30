Ludington Area Catholic students, staff and families took to the school’s parking lot to march of life on Friday.
The march started off with a prayer given by LAC Principal Jan Bigalke and continued to the parking lot where students and staff, holding flags and handmade signs, recited prayers and sang songs.
Bigalke said the National March for Life is traditionally held in Washington but this year was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We march for life at all ages (and) stages, from conception until death,” Bigalke said. “We teach our students that we are all created in the image of God, and that he loves each of us equally.”
She said members of the school have been praying a novena each day for the sanctity of life: for families, especially mothers and fathers; for adoptive parents and foster parents; for civic leaders to make decisions in the best interest of all people; for children; for those who stand up for life; for elderly, disabled and all people.
“We want our students to see the dignity that each person holds and that we all have rights and responsibilities in our nation to care for those who need it most,” she said. “These students are the future of our country so we want them to be ready to care for others in their workplaces, communities and homes.”
Ludington Area Schools will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week this week with a particular theme each day, according to Bigalke.