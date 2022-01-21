Students, staff and families at Ludington Area Catholic School took to the school’s parking lot on a cold 20-degree day to march for life on Friday.
The Right to Life March, an annual event at the school, started with a prayer service in the school’s gym before heading outdoors to march along the school’s property.
Once outside, students and staff held flags, handmade signs and posters as they walked around the parking lot and sidewalk along Bryant Road. The students were reciting prayers and singing songs.
“We march because we believe that God created everyone in His image/likeness and we are called to respect all life from conception until natural death,” said Jan Bigalke, school principal. “The March for Life in Washington, D.C., is an annual opportunity to show that all people, especially the unborn, deserve respect and dignity.
“Our students are not quite old enough to participate in the national March for Life so this is our way of spreading the same message in our community.”
The national March for Life event is back in person this year after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year. The march is held in Washington. The march began in 1974 following the Supreme Court’s decision of Roe v. Wade in 1973.
Students made the banners and posters throughout the week.
“Our Catholic faith and teachings are interspersed in all subject areas,” Bigalke said. “That’s the best part of teaching in a Catholic/Christian school. We look at moral issues through the compass of scripture and the life of Jesus.”
She said the students created the posters and banners during both art and religion classes.
“They beautifully reflect the students and their witness,” she said.
Bigalke said the school began praying the 9 days for life novena (an ancient devotion) on Wednesday.
“Each day has a different emphasis and intercession that we focus on,” she said. “We pray for all families, too, and that the sanctity of marriage and the family will lead to a culture of life.”
The students, staff and families displayed the banners, signs and posters for people passing by the school to see. Because of the weather, they were only able to stay outdoors for about a half-an-hour.
She is proud of her students and staff everyday for the faith they show everyday.
“In this culture of nonchalance and bitterness towards one another, we find it refreshing that our young people are working to create a culture that respects everyone, at all ages and stages,” she said.