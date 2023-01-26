This year’s Catholic Schools Week starts Monday and Ludington Area Catholic School is gearing up for the annual event, which offers activities for students, staff, families and the community.
“Each day of Catholic Schools Week is designated to honor and serve special supporters of Catholic education and schools,” LAC principal Jan Bigalke said. “Students deserve to show school spirit and ‘toot their horns’ a little by showing the world just how special our school is.
“I want them to know that they have so many people, especially our parishioners and community organizations supporting their education. They need to see the bigger picture of their education and faith-formation and how many help to support us in our mission as a Catholic school.”
As part of the celebration this year, Bigalke stated students get to participate in a special event held in Grand Rapids by the Diocese of Grand Rapids.
“The diocese hosts a diocesan Mass with Bishop Walkowiak at St. Andrew Cathedral and all diocesan schools send student representation,” she said. “This year we will meet in person. We are taking our middle school students down to represent LAC. All students who remain in schools will join Mass virtually, so we will all participate together and give a collective ‘thanks to God’ for our beautiful schools.”
To celebrate alongside the students, Bigalke stated that LAC will be hosting some special events on Friday that families and special guests have been invited to.
“This year we are holding student/family appreciation day on Friday,” she said. “Our Families in Partnership Association will host games/activities and snacks for the students during the day.”
Then families will be welcomed back for the school’s chili cook-off, which the school hopes to turn into an annual event.
“We will have prizes, activities and a special live magic show from Magic of Kevin (Det. Skipski from the Hart Police Department). We wanted to bring our families together to share a meal, have some fun, and see how great LAC is,” Bigalke said. “We haven’t been able to do much socially over the last few years due to COVID, so everyone is really excited.
“We have invited local law enforcement and fire representatives to join us for our chili cook-off on Friday or they can stop by at any time during the week to participate in any of our activities. We realize that they have busy schedules, but we want them to know that they are appreciated.”
Bigalke stated that staff and students are excited to be able to fully participate in Catholic Schools Week again this year.
“Students look forward to CSW each year,” she said. “They love to write thank you letters to supporters, host and participate in events, Mass with the Bishop and diocese, dress up on theme days and have fun. They are excited because they haven’t been able to fully participate in the last few years.”
Stating that Catholic Schools Week is a favorite part of her academic year, Bigalke is thankful that students, staff, families and community members can all come together to participate and give thanks to what LAC has to offer its students.
“We support our students academically, emotionally and most importantly, spiritually,” she said. “Our students excel academically and are well prepared for life after LAC, so our most important mission is to help our students have a relationship with Jesus, serve others, lead a virtuous life and do everything with a grateful and loving heart.
“I want our students to have a personal relationship with Jesus so with this firm foundation, they can cultivate the gifts God has given to them and discern the vocations that God will call them to. I want them to find joy in life and in relationship with God and others. We can’t be truly happy unless we are in relationship with God who gifted us with our lives.”