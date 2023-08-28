Ludington Area Catholic students were happy to be back at school Monday as many greeted classmates and friends — some who they might not have seen since the spring — with smiles and high fives.
Besides some new teachers to the school, LAC has a half-day preschool 3-year-old and 4-year-old program along with young 5s and kindergarten through eighth grade.
Principal Jan Bigalke said the staff along with students prayed for the school in the morning, and Father Wayne Wheeler went from classroom to classroom blessing each room for the 2023-2024 school year.
She said this year the school is doing something that a lot of Catholic schools do called “Houses” — similar to the Harry Potter idea.
“In order to create more of a culture of community and getting the littles (younger students) to know the bigs (older students), we are all going to be together in different houses according to a virtue,” she said. “Like the house of charity or the house of kindness. Once a month, on the second Tuesday we will meet and do different projects together. We will learn about the different saints and some of the qualities that they have with respect to that virtue.”
She said each house has to have a male and female saint, that the students will learn about during the course of the year..
Each group (house) will have two teachers and the older students will be looked upon to be the leadership in those houses.
“We want to come up with some different ideas in those groups (houses) like service,” she said. “Food drives and winter coats drive things like that.”
She said the theme this year is the eucharist revival. It is one way of getting everyone more excited about what the eucharist means.
“That will be our emphasis in our religion classes, too.”
Bigalke said last spring she received a grant to start up a school garden.
“We have our fall vegetables coming in right now and we will be getting a greenhouse,” she said. “Part of it is from grant money and having an outdoor education. There will be outdoor classroom space, and we are trying to partner with 4-H too.”
While outside Monday, the students checked out the first phase of the playground area where new playground equipment was up for the littler students and the daycare students.
Bigalke said the second phase is in progress with getting new playground equipment for the older kids. The old equipment is still currently there but will be replaced with new equipment, probably in the spring, according to Bigalke.