The Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington is currently accepting reservations for its artist receptions from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
The arts center is again using a free reservation system as a means of staggering the number of people planning to attend the receptions in response to the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order, which limits indoor gatherings.
The reservation system will allow for LACA staff and volunteers to manage the number of people in our facility, hopefully limiting the number of people we will have to ask to wait to enter the building. Reservation time-slots begin every 15 minutes and are valid for 30 minutes allowing visitors to view the art center’s three new exhibits — Paula DeGregorio and Frank Galante’s “Double Vision,” Cheryl Gould and Linda Sandow’s “Two Artists from Vicksberg” and John Marek’s “People, Places and Things.”
The artist receptions for these exhibits will have a slightly different feel than past artist receptions at LACA, according to LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner.
Free reservations can be made by visiting the arts center’s online store at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
LACA is requiring face covering or masks to enter its facility. Those who do not have a mask with them will have the option to purchase a locally made mask in the LACA gift shop for $4.
“We are asking our guests to please be respectful to others and to socially distance themselves while viewing the exhibit,” Skinner added.
LACA is also using a color-coded bracelet system to indicate guests’ level of comfort with interaction.
Refreshments at the will be limited to bottled water, which will be available in the courtyard where a few tables will be set up for socializing.