The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announced in a press release Friday that, in response to Gov. Whitmer's declaration of a state of emergency for Michigan and the recommendations of the LACA board, the arts center will be closed through Monday, April 6.
All events, clubs, meetings and workshops during this time are effectively canceled or postponed.
Please stay tuned for updates as to rescheduled events and your refund options for purchased tickets or workshop registrations.
Those with specific questions can contact Kali at info@ludingtonartscenter.org or Andy at director@ludingtonartscenter.org.