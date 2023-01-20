Though Scottville is her home, Arin Scholtens feels just as “at home” in Jamaica. Her passion for the country will be on display through her photography the month of February at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Scholtens first traveled to the small island country located in the Caribbean Sea many years ago and from the moment she set her feet on the soil, she knew the place was special.
“I first traveled with the Mason County Reformed Church youth group,” Scholtens said. “We went for a week at the end of December that overlapped into New Years. We went with about 50 people for missionary work.
“I was in awe of the vast differences I saw in structure and landscape and the way life was done. We spent a lot of time in orphanages and children’s homes. This was heart wrenching for me, and I cried every time we left anywhere. I immediately fell in love with the people I was meeting. At the time, there was little way to continue to stay in touch.”
After coming home from Jamaica, Scholtens and others who attended the trip got together to share photos. She said she always enjoyed photography, but looking back at the trip sparked a passion in her soul.
“I always loved photos,” Scholtens said. “Jamaica personally, was a catalyst for me to learn the art though. I remember we all got together as a team, you know once we returned back. We shared photos... and man, Tracey (Hulick) Chapman had been currently in class with Todd Reed. She brought photos that she had printed and I was so moved by them. They actually captured what I had seen and felt when I was there and I knew I needed to learn.”
Scholtens wondered if she’d ever see any of the people she met again or if there would be a way she could at least stay in touch with them. Luckily, she got another opportunity to travel back to Jamaica, which turned into several trips back with various church groups. Scholtens had fallen in love with the country and everything about it.
“It’s home,” she said. “I’m not sure it’s something that can be explained unless you’re there. For me, it’s the culture, the food, the smells, the landscape, the architecture, the language, the music, the vibes and without a doubt, mostly the people.”
Stating that she has so many memories from her travels that it’s hard to pick one, she does feel that developing her passion for taking pictures of the place she loves so much might be at the top.
“I don’t know how to narrow it down,” she said. “‘Is there something that you do in life or a place that you go, that makes you feel more alive than anywhere else?’ That’s me in Jamaica.
“I think finding myself in photography and their relationships and new experiences is the best memory because it’s the whole experience. I think just like any relationship you build, they’re individual and irreplaceable.”
Scholtens stated that sometimes the world gives Jamaica a bad reputation and she hopes that through her photography she will be able to help educate people about the true Jamaica and everything it has to offer.
“Often I think it gets a bad reputation,” she said. “Like ‘stay inside the resort walls. It’s dangerous.’ There are dangerous areas, same as here, but there is so much beauty and depth outside the resort compound and tourist destinations. It’s relationships that really matter. I love the people as a whole because of the enthusiasm and vibes they bring. I mean you can’t really forget meeting a Jamaican. They bring a whole extra element.”
Finding enjoyment in photography is different for each viewer, and Scholtens is excited to share her pictures with the public at LACA.
“If you reach the exhibit (or visit Instagram) you’ll see some of my favorites,” Scholtens said. “Often though, favorite photos aren’t those that are popular to the viewer. I mean, I remember the moment and conversation and feeling at that exact second the photo was captured and that’s personal. So everyone is invited to view them freely and love whatever photos make them feel in the moment.
“The photos in the show I chose, hoping to capture what you’ll see outside of the resort. Like if you’re driving down the highway in Jamaica from the Sangster International Airport to Sandals resort, you’re going to see zinc fencing and housing of communities. I want to take you inside these communities. That’s where you see real life. That’s where the people who serve you at Sandals go home to at night.”
Scholtens’ Everything is Everything: OnePeople Photography exhibit kicks off with the public artist reception from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at LACA’s performance hall lobby gallery. The show runs through the end of February and is free to the public.
“Even though we travel a lot and have a heap of friends in Jamaica and sometimes just go for fun, there are great needs within the community,” Scholtens said. “If you feel inclined to donate towards building projects or food bags to help the White House community in particular, people can feel free to contact me at jamaicacoffeebean@yahoo.com with questions. You can also donate financially to Trinity Evangelical Free Church with a note for ‘Jamaica.’
“There have been a whole bunch of people committed to going to help in Jamaica for a long time and a few who have gone with me from the start. It’s not just me who has the passion for Jamaica, there’s a lot of us who do.”