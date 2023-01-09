A new program at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts is fostering an interest in art among elementary-age students, bolstering children’s activities at the arts center, and providing kids with a safe place to spend their time once the school day is done.
After-school Art Ventures started Jan. 3, and it takes place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the arts center with classes scheduled through the end of May.
The hope is that the program will be a new school-year fixture for the community, according to LACA Director Andrew Skinner and Programming Coordinator Katie Provenzano.
Classes start at 3:30 p.m. and conclude at 5:15, offering various opportunities for kids to get acquainted with painting, pottery, crafts and more, with workshops from artists Deb Borema, Mary Case, Cathy Coleman and Alayne Speltz.
“The way we’ve set it up is, there’s three different art categories per month, so you’d sign up for all of the Tuesdays in January, all the Wednesdays in January, or all the Thursdays in January,” Provenzano said. “You can sign up for more than one, but we figured most people are kind of in a schedule where a certain day would work well for them.”
Borema helmed the first workshop: a pom-pom animal craft workshop that was well attended, according to Provenzano. The first week finished up with a clay cookie jar class and the first of three acrylic painting classes, both with Case.
Skinner said the After-school Art Ventures is part of a longstanding goal for LACA to offer more activities for children.
“We always wanted to have more things for kids, but with scheduling and all that stuff, the best time to offer stuff for kids is after school,” he said. “It really serves a dual purpose of getting involved with kids more, but also serving as a safe, fun place for kids to go after school.”
Provenzano added that the after-school time is a “nice niche, where we’re not conflicting with sports, we’re not conflicting with dinner, we’re not conflicting with other things throughout the week, and it gives an opportunity — during a time when there’s not a lot of activity — to be able to provide art.”
Kids who attend get a snack, and some time to decompress after the school day.
The program requires a bit of a commitment, as one has to register for four to five classes per month, and each class costs $5. Skinner said the cost provides a cushion for the class to continue after the current school year is over.
And, he noted, “five dollars a day for a safe, fun learning environment for your kids after school is not a bad deal.”
There’s a 16-person limit for each class, and with the popularity of the first few classes, Provenzano said she believes the remaining workshops will fill up pretty quickly.
“Sixteen spots really isn’t that many when you consider how many elementary students we have in the area,” she said, “so I don’t anticipate spots holding for much longer.”
The January classes are “pretty full,” according to Provenzano, but there might still be spots, and openings remain for February through May.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org and click the graphic for After-school Art Ventures to find a sign-up form. After registration, Provenzano will contact parents to get information about transportation, any potential food allergies and other details.
The Ludington Area School District is helping provide transportation for Ludington Elementary students attending the classes.
“We contacted Ludington Elementary, and they’ve been a huge support in recognizing that this is a positive program for their students, and helping us with the transportation side of getting the majority of our kids here safely,” Provenzano said.
While Ludington is providing transportation for its students, classes aren’t restricted to kids from LASD; they’re open to anyone in the area, age 5-11, as long as parents fill out the requisite paperwork and can make sure their kids are picked up around 5:15 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION
The program was launched thanks to grants from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the foundation’s Patrick and Maria O’Hare fund, and a $10,000 match from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, according to Skinner. All told, LACA received $20,000 for the workshops.
“The plan is, with the funds that we’ve gotten from the Community Foundation, the O’Hares and Pennies from Heaven, and the registration that parents are paying, it’s our goal to keep this program going,” Skinner said. “We originally wrote the grant for January through May, but I believe … we can continue it into the fall, and then the following year. … The grants that we’ve received so far should allow us to continue it until at least the end of 2024, if not longer.
“It’s a model that’s going to feed itself. The registration fee kind of helps pay for the instructors to continue, and the grants help fill in the holes.”
Provenzano said the financial safety net should be helpful when the time comes to seek more grants to fund the continuation of the program.
HOW TO HELP
LACA is seeking volunteers — high school students or adults — who want to lend a hand with the classes.
“We do have a need for volunteers to help, whether it’s with supervising a snack or getting things set up, or even assisting the instructors,” Skinner said. “With 16 students, an extra set of hands usually is helpful.”
The arts center is also accepting donations to help support the program and ensure that it’s something parents can count on and afford.
“Even though we’re trying to keep it as affordable as possible at $5, we do recognize that can be a stretch for some families as well,” Skinner said, “so we’re in the process of creating a scholarship fund. … That could help offset the cost for a family that can’t afford the full $20 or $25 for a class.”
To make a contribution, or to sign up as a volunteer, contact LACA at (231) 845-2728, email director@ludingtonartscenter.org or stop by the arts center at 107 S. Harrison St.
View the full schedule of classes at www.ludingtonartscenter.org/after-school-art-ventures-january.