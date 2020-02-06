On Valentine’s Day, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts will offer a special on-stage look into the story of one of the “original couple” during its one-night presentation of Mark Twain’s “The Diary of Adam and Eve.”
The production is part of a dinner theater night at the arts center, which will get underway around 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Food will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the play will begin at 7:30 in LACA’s performance hall.
The play is directed by Kali Findley, LACA's office manager. Findley also stars as Eve in the production, opposite her real-life fiancé, Sean Gilbert.
Findley said she’s excited about bringing “The Diary of Adam and Eve” to LACA, and noted that she believes it’s a fitting way to spend Valentine’s Day.
“In its own way, it's the original love story — or one of the most well-known love stories,” Findley told the Daily News. “It explores Adam and Eve. They were kind of thrown into this situation together, almost like an arranged marriage. Mark Twain’s look at the situation shows their love developing over time.
“Sometimes we meet people, and we don’t mean to love them, but it’s just the right place and the right time.”
Findley said the production is perfect for the upcoming holiday.
“Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to do it,” she said. “It’s a little bit romantic, it’s really funny and it’s a good, themed event. You can make a date night out of it. It’s romantic, but not so much so that you can't come by yourself or with a friend.”
