The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is phasing into a reopening process following an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are slowly opening and are limiting the number of people in our building,” Executive Director Andrew Skinner told the Daily News. “The numbers vary depending on where (activities) are taking place.”
Skinner announced the plans to reopen Thursday in a press release, and stated that safety would be a top priority for members and visitors as LACA works toward getting things back to normal.
While the doors to the arts center at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington are once again open to visitors and staff members, several practices have been implemented to ensure that people are safe and comfortable.
For one thing, people who enter the building are required to wear face masks or coverings.
Skinner stated that LACA has locally made masks available for $4 in the LACA gift shop and online store for those who don’t already have them.
Additionally, hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the building, and floor markings and signs will be used to remind people to maintain a 6-foot distance when possible.
LACA has also implemented a color-coded wristband system to help identify the social comfort level of guests.
The system is designed to allow visitors to easily let others know about their level of social comfort.
A red wristband signifies that a visitors is keeping their distance; yellow indicates being comfortable with talking, but not with contact; and a green wristband means the wearer is comfortable with “hugs and high-fives,” according to Skinner.
Today, LACA will host its first in-person events of the summer with two exhibits scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are sought to limit the number of people who attend.
The first is a public artist reception for Manistee artist Ken Cooper’s exhibit titled, “What I Did on My Summer Vacation.” The exhibit includes more than 40 watercolor paintings of architectural spots throughout the country and a selection of pottery pieces.
Also, LACA will open its “Pandemic Ingenuity” exhibit, featuring works created by 26 area artists during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Both exhibits are from 5 to 8 p.m., with Cooper’s exhibit in the main gallery and “Pandemic Ingenuity” in the performance hall.
Reservations will be available for different 15-minute time slots in order to manage the number of people gathered in an enclosed space at once.
The free reservations can be made by visiting the art center’s online store at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
WHAT’S NEXT
A number of concerts and other activities were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, and Skinner said LACA is in the process of rescheduling some of those events, such as the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra concert and a concert by Full Cord, both now planned for November.
Additionally, the arts center’s weekly concert series at Waterfront Park is set to resume at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
For other events, however, Skinner and the LACA board are waiting to make a final decision.
“I’m kind of holding off on rescheduling or adding other concerts until things seem to settle down,” Skinner said. “I want people to feel safe in our facility and don’t feel we need to be leading the charge to be one of the first groups to have indoor concerts.”
Starting in August, LACA is planning to have open studio hours for drawing and painting Thursdays.
The Wednesday night jam group is meeting — with face masks encouraged — in the courtyard outside LACA at 6 p.m. next week. After that, the group will perform just before the weekly outdoor concerts, starting at 5 p.m. at the gazebo in Waterfront Park.
Skinner said he hopes Pottery classes will resume by the end of summer.
Visit LACA’s Facebook page or www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information about classes and other activities.