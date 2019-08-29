Summer is winding down, seasonal residents are getting ready to leave the area after the upcoming holiday weekend and many of the fine art shows that occurred throughout the season are over, but the Ludington Area Center for the Arts is hoping to brighten up people’s Labor Day weekend on Saturday with a fine art experience for residents and visitors in the area.
The annual Indoor Juried Fine Art Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main gallery of the arts center building at 107 S. Harrison St.. The fair will include a host of acrylic and oil paintings, handmade jewelry, mixed-media images of flowers, wildlife portraits and specially hand-decorated items, all available for purchase.
It’s the third year for the event, which organizers hope will be a draw for people who are looking for a fun way to spend the last weekend of August.
LACA’s Indoor Juried Fine Art Fair evolved from a previous bi-annual arts and crafts exhibition, according to volunteer and event organizer Marion Riedl.
“For several years we did the craft shows twice a year — one in early June and one around Thanksgiving weekend — but those were for handmade items and not fine art. Eventually some of the (local) artists got to talking and they said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had a fine art event?’”
Labor Day weekend was selected deliberately by organizers, and the date chosen for the fair serves a dual purpose — not only does it present an entertaining event for the weekend, but it also doesn’t conflict with many other events in the area, according Riedl.
“We picked the Saturday of Labor Day weekend because it did not compete with any other shows or fairs that are going on in the nearby area,” Riedl said. “It will give residents and visitors alike an art experience on Labor Day weekend, which is the last long weekend of the summer.”
The artists
The show will feature eight artists — many of whom are local and well-known names in Ludington’s arts scene — displaying and selling works in a host of different styles and mediums.
Participating artists include Sandow, Sue Davis, Emma Loisch, J. McLean, Ellen Niemann, Judy Peters, Sheila Preston and Riedl herself.
