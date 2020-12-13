LACA seeks artists for January exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is inviting visual artists of all ages to submit work for the January exhibit titled “New Beginnings.”
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, and pastels, as well as oil and watercolor paintings, are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is an entry fee of $5 per artwork and a limit of three works per artist.
Artwork can be dropped Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of this week at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington. Submissions will also be accepted after the holidays, from again Jan. 5-6 during normal LACA office hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.