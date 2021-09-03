Those who want to have a say in what the future will hold for the Ludington Area Center for the Arts have a few days left to participate in a survey that will inform LACA’s strategic plan for the years ahead.
The survey was launched in late August and will be available until Thursday, Sept. 9 at approximately midnight, according to LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner.
The survey can be found at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. There is a banner across the top of the page that contains a link which people can follow to answer a series of questions about LACA’s facilities, programming and classes, performing arts offerings and more.
Skinner said LACA has not set a goal amount for the number of respondents it needs, but it would be good to have at least 100 people fill out the survey.
“We’d like as many responses as possible,” he said. “We have about 78 responses right now, so I think that’s a pretty good number of people so far with only a week left to take it.”
The survey has been announced on LACA’s Facebook page, as well as in email blasts and postcards to those on the center’s mailing list.
Skinner said it’s “been some time” since LACA last did a strategic plan, and, with one coming up, he thought it would be best to make an effort to get as much input as possible from both members and non-members alike.
“We’re just looking to talk as a board about what our goals are for the next three years, and what better way that to ask the community we serve and our members,” Skinner said. “We’ll take that input, go over it with our executive committee, then have a strategic planning session with our board.”
Other opportunities for the public to chime in might follow.
“If we can narrow it down or get some ideas, we might do a membership forum, or we might select a few members to bring them in to talk about,” Skinner said.
The board meeting is set for late September.
The survey itself covers a variety of topics, some of which have been brought up by members, others that come from the board and some to gauge the general interest levels of the public on potential added classes, concerts or programs.
“Air conditioning and an elevator are two things that are always brought up by people who come here,” Skinner said. “I think in 2019, we got some estimates on air conditioning and then we wrote a grant … for building improvements. At that point, the grant didn’t get accepted, so we just put it on the back-burner,” Skinner said. “We were looking at about $120,000 to air condition the whole building (at that time). I can only imagine what that cost would be now.”
An elevator, he said, is something that’s “always been on the list,” for both board members and people who attend events at LACA.
The survey also asks about how likely people are to purchase season passes to potential series events; which musical instruments should be taught in the center; what kinds of concerts people would like to see; and whether the availability of alcohol factors into people’s decision to come to a LACA event.
“We’re limited, as a nonprofit, to 12 special-use liquor licenses a year, so I put in a question about whether the ability to purchase beer and wine affect your ability to buy a ticket,” Skinner said, noting that, so far, it’s been a non-issue for most respondents.
The facilities section asks about potential structural changes people might like to see at the center, beyond air conditioning or the installation of an elevator.
“We’ve spent the last three years making improvements to the building — the new sound system, the seating, the LED screen, new flooring, painting — and a lot of people spend a lot of time here, so it’s good to hear their opinions,” Skinner said.
Also included are questions about how likely people would be to donate to support an improvement, such as an air conditioning system. The survey also touches on what times of the day, week and year are the most convenient for visiting LACA, with additional questions about the center’s current hours of operation and whether those should be expanded.
There is also an opportunity for respondents to write in their own ideas about specific things they’d like to see happen at LACA.
Skinner said he’s hoping to improve the experience for current LACA members and, if possible, expand the arts center’s membership as well.
“Whatever we can do to increase programming — if basket-weaving’s going to bring in 50 people — we’re going to do that,” he said. “We’re just trying to feel out everybody and see what they’re interested in.”