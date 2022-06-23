The LACA summer concert series began on Wednesday with the Jack Pine Savages. The blues/R&B band performed for two hours at Waterfront Park. Ludington residents gathered on the grass in front of the pavilion sitting at picnic tables, in lawn chairs and on blankets. Some got up to dance as the group performed, but many remained seated. Regardless of whether they were sitting or standing, many of the audience members couldn’t help put tap their feet.
This was the first of LACA’s 2022 summer concert series. These concerts will be put on every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. for the rest of the summer, ending with the final concert on August 31.
While the concerts are free, putting the series on is not. Those interested in supporting the summer concert series can mail their donations to the LACA, call or donate on the arts center website.