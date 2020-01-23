Self-professed “Funkateer,” Serita Crowley of Serita’s Black Rose, along with guitarist Jon Hayes, will perform as part of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ monthly Intimate Evening With concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Crowley and Hayes and have been performing together for nearly two decades. As an acoustic duo, they play much of the timeless “feel good music” from the ’60s and ’70s that everyone can enjoy. Her fiery, blues- and soul-infused vocals will shake the ground beneath your feet.
LACA’s Intimate Evening With concert series features different artists, musicians, dancers, writers, etc. who will perform their talent in an intimate setting to an active audience. The Intimate Evening With series runs from 7 to 9 p.m. in LACA’s performance hall. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the LACA Office by calling (231) 845-2787 or at the door. Punch card tickets are also available, and are good for entry to five Intimate Evening With events for $20.
Prior to the concert, LACA will also host a couple’s date night pottery workshop called “Cupples Night” prior from 5:30 to 7 p.m. During the workshop couples will have their choice of making a pair of drinking vessels (cups, mugs, steins or goblets). The cost of the workshop is $40 per couple for LACA members and $45 for non-members, and pizza is included with purchase. Participants may also BYOB. Cupples Night participants can purchase a pair of tickets to An Intimate Evening w/ Serita’s Black Rose Duo for $5.
The Intimate Evening With concert series continues Thursday, March 19 with pianist Bob Milne and Thursday, April 9 with fiddler Dan Seabolt.