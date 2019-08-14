The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will host Ludington area musicians Stephen and Kaedin Plummer on Thursday, Sept. 19 as part of the art center’s “An Intimate Evening With...” series.
Stephen and Kaedin are founding members of the Third Coast Gypsy Jazz Band. Stephen has studied music at The Atlanta Institute of Music, City College of New York and the New School University’s Jazz And Contemporary Music. He has shared the stage with many national acts and enjoys teaching guitar at Instrumental Music and at LACA. Stephen plays in Andrew Brown’s Djangophonique, Groove 101 and The West Shore Community College Big Band.
Kaedin cut his teeth with Ted Malt’s LHS Jazz Band and later with band leader Keith Kuczynski. He regularly plays with Third Coast Gypsy Jazz Band, Marsupial Mammals and Ted Malt’s WSCC Big Band.
An Intimate Evening With Stephen and Kaedin Plummer will take place on the stage in LACA’s performance hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 231-845-2787.