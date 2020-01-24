Join Dawn Bourgette of Dawn’s Creative Chalet as she hosts a Family Valentine Card Making workshop Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The registration fee is $30 for members or $35 for non-members, and includes materials and instructions to make four different Valentine’s Day card designs. Materials can be shared between adult and child, recommended max two people per registration. Families with more interested parties can pay a second registration fee to guarantee spot and materials. Call (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org to register.
LACA to host Valentine card-making workshop Feb. 5
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
