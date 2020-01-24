Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable.