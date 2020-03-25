Entries are now being accepted for a virtual talent show that will be hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Area singers, dancers, comedians and people with interesting hidden talents are encouraged to create a video, no more than 2 minutes in length, featuring them performing their talent. Completed videos should be emailed to lacavts@ludingtonartscenter.org along with the name, talent, hometown and age (if younger than 18) by noon Wednesday, April 1.
The first 10 video submissions will be entered in the talent show, which will premiere on LACA's Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. Community members are invited to watch the virtual talent show and vote for their favorite act. The act with the most likes will win a family membership to LACA. Voting ends at noon Tuesday, April 7.