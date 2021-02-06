The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is hoping to give audiences something to smile about when it presents its virtual theater event, the one-act comedy, “10 Ways to Survive Live in a Quarantine,” on Valentine’s Day weekend.
The play will be presented via Google Meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. It’s directed by Kali Gilbert, LACA’s office manager. She and her husband, Sean Gilbert, will co-host.
Kali told the Daily News that the play features several characters, each of whom will deliver two monologues about dealing with life during the COVID-19 pandemic during the show’s one-hour runtime.
“10 Ways to Survive Live in a Quarantine” was written by playwright Don Zolidis in 2020, and quickly gained popularity as people sought ways to stay entertained while mostly stuck at home.
“The author has written other plays, and he saw a need for virtual theater options,” Kali said. “It’s a monologue show. It’s really well-designed for a virtual format because there’s only dialogue between the hosts, so it allows for people to rehearse on their own and (perform) in isolation.”
The show is scripted, but Kali said it affords the opportunity for actors to infuse the characters with their own personalities.
“It’s fictional but relatable,” she said. “And the hosts are themselves, but caricatures of themselves — exaggerated versions. All the other actors are playing characters, but actors definitely insert personality into the roles.”
The methods for getting through a quarantine include observing wildlife, writing and other activities.
“Some monologues deal with pets, and the actors are using their own pets,” Kali said.
The entire rehearsal process was done remotely, which presented some unique obstacles.
“It has been challenging. I’m a new director as it is. I’ve done a few plays and events at the arts center, but this is by far my largest cast,” she said. “There’s 22 of us. There’s challenges with getting everyone available to meet. In many ways it’s more difficult than getting the cast to meet four times a week for six weeks.”
The format has also had its advantages.
“It’s designed to be accessible for any gender or age… that flexibility was essential in order to round up a cast in these unprecedented times.”
Another benefit is that it’s accessible to anyone. There’s no cap on ticket sales, and it can be viewed from just about anywhere. LACA is expecting a “nationwide” audience to view the play.
“We have 17 states that are on (the arts center’s) mailing list, because of the tourist season and the visitors Ludington sees,” Kali said. “My brother is an actor in Louisville and he’s in the play. And (relatives) from Arizona or Florida can watch the show. Anyone can tune in.”
In addition to Kali and Sean, the play features performances by Jake Bergmann, Kendra Carr, Zane DenHartog, Morgan Findley, Josh Gordon, Michelle Kiessel, Kaija Luusua, Joshua McGhan, Heather Moremen, Cherlye Morin, Christine Plummer, Rick Plummer, Michael Ray, Rhonda Richards, Kara Rose, Erin Thibault, Erin Webb, Topher Webb and Kaylie Wells.
Kali said she’s been honored to direct individuals in the community — like Kiessel and Plummer — who have directed her in previous shows.
“Being able to work with them in reverse has been rewarding for me personally, as well as a lot of fun,” she said.
Viewers are encouraged to support local restaurants by ordering food and turning their viewing into a dinner theater experience.
Kali said it’s integral to LACA’s mission to encourage entertainment during the slow, winter months, especially with the pandemic still ongoing, resulting in fewer entertainment opportunities. Valentine’s Day weekend was the perfect time to host the virtual production, especially since LACA’s previous Valentine’s Day play, “The Diary of Adam & Eve,” was such a success.
“I think the community needs as much off-season winter entertainment as possible. We really try to fill in the gaps, I guess. Valentine’s Day is a really great time to do that,” she said.
Kali said if people tune in, they won’t regret it.
“There’s something for everyone. You’re guaranteed to laugh,” she said. “It’s hilarious, and I think we all need bit of humor.
“And hopefully this will be a play that we never relate to again.”
Tickets are $20 per device — meaning couples or families can view the play together for the price of one ticket — and can be purchased at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. There’s a banner on the website that takes visitors to an external ticketing site where tickets can be purchased securely.