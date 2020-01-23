Today

Periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable.