The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) had its own kind of makeover this year. The changes were incremental — a paint job here, a new floor there, but culminated into an interior face-lift for the place.
Some people might be surprised by the new look when they visit, said LACA Director Andy Skinner.
The local arts center does updates every year, often fitting the work in between exhibits and the many events it offers. The building was a United Methodist Church that the arts center moved into 12 years ago.
“This building is constantly being updated, which is a good thing,” Skinner said.
Improvements in recent years include adding a jewelry-making and mosaic classroom, a pottery studio and installing an LED screen on the performance hall stage.
The first area to get a face lift in 2020 was the performance hall gallery. The renovation began at the end of January and was completed in February.
“Right before we shut down, (the gallery) was completed,” Skinner said.
The carpeting was replaced by vinyl flooring, the windows covered and the drop ceiling removed.
“There were three stained glass windows that are still visible from the outside. They always let in weird light, which wasn’t good for the artwork. There also wasn’t very much display surface,” Skinner said.
The entire gallery also got a fresh coat of paint, including the now black ceiling and maroon beams. All the painting was completed by Dave Stubbs of Stubbs Painting Service.
“It was really closed in. Now it’s a nice open area,” Skinner said.
He said because of COVID-19 restrictions and people’s apprehension to go out, some haven’t been inside the building since the pandemic began. And haven’t had the chance to see the upgrades.
“We closed at the beginning of March when everyone else did, so a lot of people still haven’t seen this new and upgraded space,” he said.
The main lobby floor was also replaced with the same vinyl as the performance hall gallery.
“These projects were in the works for quite a while. We’ve been fundraising to do the performance hall gallery and the (main lobby) floor for quite a while,” Skinner said.
The next area on the to-do list was the main lobby, completed in November.
“We updated the lobby paint color, which had been a topic of discussion for as long as I can remember,” he said.
Skinner described the previous paint hue as “an old, institutional, weird brown color.”
“We picked the new color and got a couple people who donated for that,” he said. “We also added the LACA orange as the accent wall.”
Skinner said foot traffic was lighter during that time, which made painting easier.
In December, they tackled the main gallery. Skinner said it had been on the books for quite some time. He didn’t schedule any art shows in the space for the entire month, so the work could be done from start to finish.
“We revamped the entire main gallery,” he said. “It had been eight years since the gallery was painted.”
The walls were patched and painted. The ceiling was also made black like the other gallery.
Skinner said the black ceilings make the galleries feel upscale.
“It really draws the eye,” he said.
Two permanent walls were constructed, 12-feet and 25-feet long. The walls gave the room more display space and doubled as storage, which Skinner said the arts center could always use more of.
“They’re only eight-feet tall, so the light from the windows behind can still fill the room,” he said.
The main gallery floors are next. He said LACA recently received a donation to redo the flooring.
“In the next month or two we are planning on continuing the floors from the main lobby into the main gallery,” he said.
Unlike in December, this time they will have to work around the exhibits to install the floors, most likely doing the majority of it on the weekends.
He said all of the 2021 exhibits are already scheduled.
“The floor is pretty easy to install, so it shouldn’t interrupt any of the exhibits,” he said.
The first gallery show for the rehabilitated galleries begins today, Friday, Jan. 8.
“The first show is our New Beginnings exhibit. Every January we have a local artist exhibit when they are able to enter up to three pieces of artwork,” Skinner said.
The show is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LACA typically hosts an opening reception, but because of COVID, it was decided to have a closing reception instead. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
“During COVID-19, we’ve been doing our receptions by reservation. They can reserve time blocks and we limit it to 15 people every 15 minutes, with the thought that visitors will be there for (30 minutes). There’s plenty of room to spread out,” Skinner said.
To make a reservation, call (231) 845-2787 or visit its Facebook page.
There are more updates on Skinner’s list. In the coming year, he said people can expect new signage on the outside of the building, a wish that was granted by the Community Foundation for Mason County, and updates to the courtyard using a grant.