PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Oakview Medical Care Facility Administrator Jannice Lamm outlined problems with recruiting and retaining employees during a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Lamm delivered the facility’s annual report Tuesday at the meeting. She said Oakview typically has a capacity rate of greater than 90 percent, but reduced it down to 80 percent primarily because of the lack of employees.
“We have a lower resident census because we have fewer employees,” Lamm told the Daily News after the meeting. “We want to make sure we don’t bring residents in that the staff cannot care for. We are able to provide quality care for our current residents.”
Oakview has 96 licensed beds, and of those, 20 are in the Sutter Living Center for Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Lamm said there were 94 people at Oakview in 2019, but it slipped to 85 in 2020 and then to 74 in 2021. There were 14 people who were home-bound seeking to be placed at Oakview at one point, but space was not yet available.
“We’re working on that. We’re admitting as fast as we can with as much staff as we have,” Lamm said, adding later, “We have to have staff to care for the residents. They require extreme care and quality care that they deserve. I don’t want to put too many residents in that we can’t take care of.”
Lamm said those in the hospital receiving care are first placed at Oakview, then those who may be at home.
The beds that were taken off-line, Lamm said, were converted into a COVID-19 as a temporary measure.
COVID-19 contractions within staff members of Oakview is an area of concern, Lamm said, because it puts more pressure on the those who do not have the disease. She said she didn’t want to use a staffing agency, either.
“Statistically, it’s not good to bring staffing agencies into facilities. It’s bad for morale. It’s bad for residents. We’ve fought hard against that,” Lamm said.
Oakview, Lamm said, is short about 40 employees. Because of the shortage, beds were taken off-line, in that they won’t be filled. This is the first time this situation is being faced by Oakview, but it already took place at other nursing homes around the state.
“If our census isn’t at least (85) percent (of total beds), we’ll lose funding,” Lamm said. “We could have lost as much as $8 million in funding if we don’t get our census above (85) percent.”
Now, 24 beds are off-line, and the facility has two years to determine if they plan to keep those beds or should they be returned to the state.
“I could have never foreseen this,” she said.
COVID-19 played a part in the staffing issues, Lamm said. For a facility that can run with around 150 employees, more than 100 either retired or were lost to attrition, Lamm said.
“We continue to advertise, promote and evaluate wages to make sure we’re competitive,” she said.
There is some bright spots, though. Lamm said there are 11 people working to either be hired or gain a promotion.
“That’s a great feeling,” Lamm said.
To help recruit, Oakview is offering signing bonuses, and to help retain, the facility awarded pay raises.
“Our benefits are really great. Our retirement is a good package,” Lamm said.
DHD 10 annual report
Kevin Hughes, health officer with District Health Department No. 10 that includes Mason County, said the department received word that it received a grant to place a behavioral health specialist with Ludington Area Schools.
“That will be limited to behavioral health, but that is funded. We will be moving forward with that project,” he said.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the individual the district plans to hire will be similar to a counselor. They’ll be at Ludington High School to support mental health. A master’s degree in social work or a professional counselor license is necessary to apply.
“(The district) appreciates DHD10’s assistance in providing additional support for our students,” Corlett said.
Hughes highlighted an adolescent health center in place at Mason County Eastern.
“That is a full-service center so there’s a mid-level provider — a nurse practitioner and a behavioral health counselor that operate out of that facility. That’s been in place for a full year,” Hughes said.
Hughes said testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 are ongoing. At one time, the health department contracted with a testing provider to be at Harbor View Marina in Ludington.
“We did shut that down because the marina had to get back to doing what it needed to do,” Hughes said. “We do have the ability, should we need another testing site, to work with the same contractor to put that in place.”
Hughes said COVID-19 numbers are reported on a weekly basis. There was an increase two weeks ago of 200 new cases of COVID-19, but hospitalizations continued to drop.
“Hopefully, of the individuals that contract the disease, they’re not as sick as we originally had early, early on,” he said.
The health department brought on many nurses during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to help deal with contact-tracing and case investigation. As it has waned, the nurses are now being sent to local schools, if the districts seek it.
The department completed a community health needs assessment in conjunction with departments representing 31 different counties. That assessment is available through MiThrive and in the north central region of the state.
Resolutions, work session
A scheduled broadband internet work session is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 24. It was originally scheduled for later in the evening.
All resolutions before the board — including a contract to do engineering work for the east-west, 5,000-foot runway at the Mason County Airport, approving the Forest Trail Music Festival, appointing Kim Halladay to the Mason County Council on Aging and resolutions naming May as Mental Health Awareness Month and June 25 as Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Day — were approved unanimously.