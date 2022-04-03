Steve Slimmen is caught in a situation where he might not be able to heat his home in these waning weeks of cold weather.
Slimmen owns a wood pellet stove that warms his home, and he has no issues acquiring the pellets when the weather starts to turn in the fall. It’s these months.
“I start buying them come August and September. I starting warming my house by October. I have transitioned through (before). But it’s my only heat source,” Slimmen said.
It’s at this time — around April — where most retailers stop carrying the wood pellets locally, and it’s here where Slimmen is caught without a heating source for the weeks where it’s still cold out, he said.
Slimmen has heated his home with a wood pellet stove since 2016.
“They treat it like it’s a seasonal item,” he said.
The Daily News contacted media relations departments from Meijer, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Tractor Supply, and it received responses from two of the retailers.
“We do have several locations that still carry this item,” stated a spokesperson for Lowe’s. “The Big Rapids, (northeast) Grand Rapids and Muskegon stores all have stock.”
“There are a number of stores that carry wood pellets year round in Michigan and other northern states,” stated Christina Cornell, spokesperson for Home Depot. “Those that don’t carry them year round will sell through the inventory in spring, so stock may vary by store.”
Part of Slimmen’s issue is that he typically buys four to 10 bags per week, and in the high point of the winter, he burns any where between a full bag to a bag and a half in 24 hours.
“I’ll buy five to 10 bags a week and keep them in stock. It’s hard to keep that amount of space (open),” he said.
He can’t order literally a ton of wood pellets because he doesn’t have the space to store that amount of wood pellets. So, for the past six years, Slimmen has dealt with the inability to purchase his primary heating source.
“Since I moved back from Saginaw in 2016, I started using the pellet stove as my main heat stove,” he said. “I’ve chosen that heat source for cost effectiveness. It keeps your home so warm. For $5 a day to heat your house, I enjoy that overpowering heat for that price cost.”
Slimmen, though, is caught having to search out places outside the area to heat his home.
“I’m used to having colder nights in May. I’m used to throwing some open windows up to let the heat in and then closing everything. I’ve adapted in little ways,” he said.