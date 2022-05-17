“There once was a dying planet called Kloris,” began the performance of Ludington Area Catholic’s Destination Imagination dress rehearsal on Tuesday as the team prepared for the global competition this coming weekend.
The team, consisting of three third-graders and two fourth-graders, ran around in crinkly bright green garbage bags and sparkly silver antennae headbands as they departed from the devastated planet of Kloris for the safety of Earth.
The presentation contained plenty of jokes, an emphasis on hot tubs and, most importantly, the machine the team has spent seven months constructing.
The 6-ounce cedar wood cart rolled down a ramp before having weights placed on top until it broke. The more weights placed on the cart, the more energy that was used to rotate a plate representing the charging of the spaceship engine battery.
The performance was required to have “a group of legends” who overcome an obstacle, while including a 6-ounce object made only of wood and glue and a rotating element, said Steve Bieniek, the team manager. The space theme came from Bieniek’s son, William, who was reading a book about Kloris and aliens who travel to Earth.
LAC’s Destination Imagination team previously won the state championship in Lansing on March 26. Now, a majority of the students and their families will be leaving for the Global Destination Imagination Finals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, with the rest following Saturday and Sunday. Heading there this weekend are Avonlea Johnson, Carter Nelson, Sinjin Surd, Chi Jeruzal and Bieniek.
In March, the team was not sure it would be able to attend the finals due to funding. However, through fundraising and donations, the community has raised $14,000 for the group.
“Our community has been so generous with us,” Bieniek said. “We’ve raised just a little under $14,000 in about two months, so it has just blown me away the generosity of people.”
Part of this generosity came from Linda Stone, a former Destination Imagination judge and coach. After seeing the team was fundraising at church, she not only donated but offered to judge the dress rehearsal.
“I’ve seen teams not nearly as prepared as you are,” she told the students after their performance.
Stone asked the team questions like those the judges will ask at the global competition before giving them advice and praise.
“Their costumes were believable,” Stone said. “It’s not always like that.
“They put in lots of time and effort.”
After the performance, the team went immediately to the second half of the competition, an Instant Challenge. This 5-8 minute activity is all about teamwork as the students are given a task to complete together. The tasks have gotten progressively harder throughout the year with the finals task being rather large.
”They say everything’s life-sized for this one,” Bieniek said. “So that’ll be interesting to see what they say coming out of it.”
The team also received support from U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who sent a letter of praise and good luck on Monday.
The students ended the day chasing each other around the gym with soccer balls and their Michigan-shaped state championship trophy.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” Bieniek said. “When we started this, I didn’t know what to expect. This was my first year working with five incredibly high-energy third- and fourth-graders. What they have been able to pull off blows me away.”
The team will attend the opening ceremony on Saturday before their performance on Sunday afternoon.