Months of work paid off in a big way for the Destination Imagination team at Ludington Area Catholic School. The team took 10th place in the global competition, which was held May 21-25 in Kansas City, Missouri, according to coach Steve Bieniek.
Not bad for the school’s first year of participation in the program, which is a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) competition for pre-kindergarten, elementary, high school and college students.
“I thought getting 10th in the world, first year, is pretty good,” Bieniek told the Daily News Thursday.
During the competition, the team members — all third- and fourth-graders — performed a skit which integrated and explained the latest iteration of a vehicle they’d designed to hold as much weight as possible.
“The performance is their central challenge and we did our skit and tested our car,” Bieniek said. “It weighed 169 grams and it supported 565 pounds. It probably would have weighed more, but our time ran out.”
The vehicle was built entirely by the kids. Bieniek said coaches and parents are able to give constructive advice, but the kids have to go through the process of modifying and upgrading the vehicle over the course of the season to make it as sturdy as they can.
“Everything has to be student-driven,” Bieniek said, “The changes the team made to the car made it hold so much more weight. Seeing how it broke and how it failed, making improvements — it really built a lot of skills.”
Bieniek said that with a little more time, he’s confident the team could have modified the car to support more than 600 pounds.
Now that the students know they can compete at the global level, Bieniek said LAC is hoping to secure a place in the top three next season.
“The plan is to obviously keep the team together as much as we can for next year. We’ll probably bring in a few new members and there’s talk of having additional teams,” he said. “The hope is that we’ll get more people … and try to bring home a trophy.”
LAC’s Destination Imagination team qualified for the global tournament after winning the state championship in March. At the time, they weren’t expecting to make it that far, so the school didn’t budget for the trip to Kansas City. Luckily, the community rallied behind the school, donating more than $13,000 to help fund the trip.
Bieniek said there were more than 400 teams competing from all over the world during the four-day global tournament at the Kansas City Convention Center. That includes first- and second-grade teams all the way up to the college level. LAC was in direct competition with the top 30 elementary-level schools participating in the engineering challenge.
Bieniek said it was more than just a competition; it was a chance to come together and get to know students from other cultures and backgrounds.
“We buddied with a Polish team, so we got to hang out with them,” he said. “They played together and there was a time when they were playing with a Brazilian team and a Polish team at the same time, which I think is really cool.”
Bieniek said the school is grateful to the community for its support. He added that next season’s team will need coaches and advisers, so any LAC parents who are interested in helping out should call LAC Superintendent Jan Bigalke at (231) 843-3188.