A group of enterprising young minds at Ludington Area Catholic School won the state championship in their first year of competition in the Destination Imagination program.
The competition was held Saturday in Lansing. Third- and fourth-graders on the team won the top spot for elementary engineering — one of several focuses included in Destination Imagination, which is a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) competition for pre-kindergarten, elementary and high school students.
The team has been practicing since October 2021 to assemble a small vehicle-like structure capable of performing various tasks, including rolling down a ramp, crashing into a pole and holding as much weight as possible before breaking, according to coach and team manager Steve Bieniek.
“They gave us a bunch of rules to follow, and we had to build a structure that could hold a certain amount of weight,” Bieniek told the Daily News. “It had to only weigh 175 grams, and (the team’s structure) was able to hold about 175 pounds. So, for every gram it was able to hold a pound.”
The team also had to create a skit that included a test of the structure in it, as well as a storytelling component about a legend overcoming an “insurmountable obstacle,” Bieniek said.
There was also an on-the-spot “instant” challenge that tested the team’s ability to work together to solve a problem.
The kids had to do a lot of the heavy lifting on the structure by themselves with minimal adult involvement, according to Bieniek.
“The parents aren’t allowed to do any help with them. (The students) have to do the design and do the work,” he said. “We as parents can help them get supplies … but everything else they have to do.”
He joked that “working as a team of third- and fourth-graders was the biggest challenge.”
Despite the months of practice, Bieniek said there were no expectations that the team would perform so well, given that it was the team’s first year.
“It was kind of one of those things where everyone was just going down there to have fun and see what it was like,” Bieniek said, adding that the team expected to learn more about how it worked and apply those lessons to future projects. “I don’t think anyone expected to win.”
“Everyone was blown away,” Bieniek said. “It was a big surprise, but they really deserved it. They worked their living butts off.”
The kids bested the five other teams in their division by 18.4 points. That’s a pretty significant margin, according to Principal Jan Bigalke, who spearheaded the Destination Imagination program at LAC after overseeing it for many years at Manistee Catholic Central.
The team has qualified for the Global Destination Imagination Finals, a four-day event set for May 21-25 at the Kansas City Convention Center. Participation has a price tag of $5,500 and because the team’s first-year victory on Saturday was so unexpected, LAC didn’t budget for the global competition.
Now the school is hoping to do some fundraising to make sure the kids can attend.
Bigalke said she’s “ecstatic” about the students’ success.
“I’ve been doing D.I. for a long time, many years, and we’ve always had someone go to state (in Manistee) but we’ve never had anyone qualify for global,” she said.
Bigalke said LAC actually had two teams qualify for the state competition, but one, which she coached, did not participate because members were out of the state on break.
Still, she said she’s “pretty excited” that in the “first year of doing the program, we had two teams qualify for state.”
The plan is to keep the program going next year and to hopefully grow it, too. Bigalke said she’ll seek out more parents to get involved and help.
She said Destination Imagination has a positive impact on the kids who participate.
“I feel very strongly about the program and the benefits of the program in terms of teamwork, creativity, thinking outside the box and using skills in class to do their project work,” Bigalke said.
She said the program’s emphasis on the arts as well as the sciences “kind of sets it apart from some of the other STEM-type programs out there.”
“Not everyone is a scientific mind, but we need creativity as well in solving problems,” Bigalke said.
The competition also involves on-the-spot, impromptu problem-solving, which helps teach teamwork and communication, and builds confidence, according to Bigalke.
“These are all life skills these kids will have throughout their lives,” she said.
To help the LAC Destination Imagination team raise money to attend the global competition, contact the school at (231) 843-3188 or stop by once spring break is over. Checks can be sent to Ludington Area Catholic School, 700 E. Bryant Road, Ludington, MI 49431.