Beau LaFave is making the rounds and driving the thousands of miles to get to know party delegates and voters in general in his campaign to be the next Michigan Secretary of State.
The term-limited Michigan state representative from Iron Mountain and the 108th District is one of four declared candidates to be considered by the Michigan Republican Party at its April 23 convention. He is running against two township clerks — Cindy Berry of Chesterfield Township in Macomb County and Cathleen Postmus of Plainfield Township in Kent County — and Kristina Karamo, an educator and political commentator.
LaFave had some tough words for the job that current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has done in her past three-plus years. It’s what motivated him to run for the office.
“I would say the last three years of the disaster of the Secretary Benson Administration (as a key motivation),” he told the Daily News Wednesday morning. “(It’s) the lack of customer service at the offices and the chicanery that she tried to institute in the 2020 election.”
Benson — as society coped with COVID-19 — closed Secretary of State offices to the public, and then limited access by using appointments only. LaFave said he pushed for the opening of the local branches further through the budget process that was eventually signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“There are those with needs where you need to allow for walk-in appointments,” LaFave said. “Whether it’s reporters, police officers or healthcare workers, sometimes they will not be available for the appointment. If they miss it, not only did they have to wait months for an appointment, they also faced the weight of fines and fees.”
LaFave said local offices need to have more flexibility, saying appointments are good and should continue, but also have the return of walk-in business. He said the problems don’t lie with the local workers of the branches, but rather those higher up the ladder such as Benson.
“The workers at the office are there because they want to help,” he said. “They know they have a customer-service oriented office.”
Because he was in the state legislature, he fielded thousands of calls about concerns about the secretary of state’s office.
LaFave said that if he is nominated by the state GOP at its convention, and then elected, he plans to enforce the election laws equally.
He said that while fellow Republican and former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson fined a state senate committee double the cost of an advertisement it placed, no such tough enforcement came from Benson with Whitmer raising $3.4 million on a recall campaign — a recall that was never filed.
“I believe it was her political ally,” LaFave said. “You can bet if a Republican gubernatorial candidate that or if I had done that, she would have given me at least two times the amount.”
LaFave said he has driven 25,000 miles simply to campaign for the position of secretary of state. He’s made his way to various events from last month’s Lincoln Day dinner in Manistee to an event in Lapeer near the Thumb and from the Upper Peninsula to lower parts fo the state, too. He plans to campaign hard for the position, too.
If he is elected, he plans to open the offices of the secretary and “restore integrity to the office of Secretary of State.”
During this campaign, he’s seen a lot of the state, and he said he’s impressed.
“Our state is more diverse than any other state in this great country , whether demographically, with education, socio-economic status, it’s an incredibly diverse state,” LaFave said. “Our differences are much more minute than what unites us as Michiganders. I see it in Manistee alone. What I saw in Manistee, my uncle lives there, is that these are the same type of people as in Iron Mountain. I see our similarities. Dickinson (County) is landlocked so much more than Manistee, but there are similarities. When I campaign in Wayne or Oakland (counties), I see people similar to who I went to high school with. They have the same dreams and same wants from Marquette to Monroe.”