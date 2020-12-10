A bottle-and-can drive held in the summer by Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin to benefit nonprofits in the area has yielded about $7,000, and that figure is expected to increase before Christmas.
Martin organized the fundraiser in the spring and early summer, with efforts getting underway after COVID-19 restrictions left untold amounts of returnables piling up at people’s homes and businesses.
Martin told the Daily News on Wednesday that the it all started in April, when Richard was surveying the buildup of returnables at his own household. Seeing the same situation come up elsewhere, he launched a collection with the hope of putting the money to a good cause once returnables were accepted again.
“The idea was that, during the initial stages of the pandemic, the state wasn’t taking any bottles back, so I came up with the idea that we could do this for charity,” Martin said. “In the early summer, we initiated a can drive for returnables — plastic and glass — and we took them every Monday at the Luther Lions Club and the Green Door in Baldwin.”
Donations quickly outpaced storage capacity, according to Martin, and a semi was donated to accommodate the continuing contributions.
With stores now accepting returnables again, Martin started hauling the donations to Meijer bottle returns in Cadillac and Manistee in October.
And he didn’t have to do it alone.
Members of the Sheriff Explorers — a youth mentoring club that teaches its members about law enforcement — helped Martin on the trips. Other members of the community lent a hand as well.
“We take 700 to 800 (bottles and cans) at a time, and we spend about three to four hours taking them back,” Martin said. “When it’s all said and done, I’m guessing we’ll probably have around $10,000 in proceeds.”
Those proceeds will be distributed to five Lake County nonprofits — the Luther Lions Club, Bread of Life Food Pantry, AMVETS Post 1988, VFW Post 5315 and the Sheriff Explorers group — with $2,000 going to each.
The goal is to hit $10,000 before the end of December so funds can be distributed around Christmas.
Martin is optimistic that the goal will be met.
“I think we’re going to come close (to the goal), we’ve got one or two more loads (to return), so we’re going to come close,” he said.
The bottle-and-can drive is something Martin hopes to continue, in a once-a-month capacity, in the new year.
“The plan is to do this on a continuous basis, but only one day a month, with one location,” he said. “Then there will be consistent funds for these organizations.”
With the pandemic still taking a toll on the ability of nonprofits to raise funds, Martin said it’s a better time than ever to support those organizations.
“Especially in the time we’re in now, a lot of these organizations are not getting the funding to do some of the projects (they normally do). They’re not getting the donations that they normally would,” Martin said. “Places like AMVETS and the VFW, they actually go out and help veterans… They get (some of their) funding from throwing events, but they haven’t been able to do those things because of the restrictions.
“It’s always good to give to charity, but this is a time when it means the most.”
More about the Sheriff Explorers
The Sheriff Explorers group was formed by Martin about two years ago. Any youth, from sixth grade to 20 years old, is welcome. Under normal circumstances, the group meets regularly with a law enforcement officer to learn about what a career in law enforcement entails.
“(They) go through police training, wear uniforms, meet twice a month, law enforcement officer comes in and teaches them about the job,” Martin said. “It exposes the kids to law enforcement first-hand… Plus they get to work with us on special events, like Trout-a-Rama or the Flea and Ox Roast… and other major events in the county.”
Martin stressed the group is not just for young people who want to pursue a career in the field, though there are some members who’ve expressed such a desire. Rather, it’s a mentoring program where young people can learn about the law.
“And it provides structure,” Martin added.
The club’s normal activities have been impacted a bit by the pandemic, but helping with the bottle-and-can drive is one of the ways they’re continuing to work together.
Martin said he’s happy to talk to prospective members and their families about the program, and what’s expected. Other Sheriff Explorers clubs exist in the state, but Martin said he believes his is the only one in Northwestern Michigan.
For more information, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712.