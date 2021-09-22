Lake County will soon be commemorating its 150th anniversary with a weeklong celebration starting Saturday and continuing through Oct. 2.
The Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration will feature an exploration of the county’s history — from music and culture to education and commerce — dating back to the establishment of the county government in 1871.
The festivities are a bit overdue. Lake County’s actual 150th anniversary would have been sometime this past spring, according to Jill Engelman, curator of the Lake County Historical Museum.
Engelman said organizers opted to push the celebration back, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly to avoid competing with other events starting back up during the summer.
She said the county is happy to finally celebrate the milestone.
“We’re proud that we can take this time to celebrate 150 years of our county with the sesquicentennial celebration,” Engelman said.
She said that, while the celebration is a historic moment for Lake County, there should be plenty of elements that will resonate with people from throughout the region.
“There are one-room schoolhouses are all over the state, and most of what we are celebrating is pretty much true for all of Northern Michigan, as far as Native Americans, music, one-room schools, the music of the time and things like that,” she said. “We hope that people from all over our area can come and join us because we all have similar community history.”
SCHOOLHOUSE TOURS
According to a press release from the Lake County Historical Museum & Research Library on Tuesday, the activities will start Saturday morning, with the Lake County Sesquicentennial Salmon Run, the Shrine of the Pines Nature Walk and tours of three historic one- and two-room schoolhouses.
The tours will take place from noon to 3 p.m.
Tour sites include the Spears Grove School, a one-room schoolhouse dating back to 1876, which is privately owned and rarely open to the public. The schoolhouse is on South Saddler Road between East 40th and East 48th streets in Pinora Township, and it’s “unchanged since the last day students attended,” according to Engelman.
Also on the schoolhouse tour are the one-room Eden Township Unit School, built in 1901. The school was moved from its original location to Skinner Park, on 10 1/2 Mile Road east of Irons and is part of the Martin Johnson Heritage Museum complex.
Big Bass Lake School, a two-room brick building, is the last stop. The press release stated that its architectural style is “unique to Lake County.” Formerly known as Lake Natahki School, the building is at 8906 W. Six Mile Road, along the south edge of Big Bass Lake. It now serves as the Sauble Township Hall, and retains many of the original school features.
CARR SETTLEMENT
Another main event for the celebration is a presentation on the history of Carr Settlement by Bruce Micinsky, president of the Lake County Historical Society.
“A Look Back in Carr Settlement” will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Lake County Historical Museum’s, 915 N. Michigan Ave., in Baldwin.
Micinski will interview several long-time Carr Settlement residents, talking about their family stories and memories of the area. The free program begins at 6 p.m., with the parking and seating areas opening at 5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The sesquicentennial celebration will also feature music. On Sept. 30, Illinois singer-songwriter Chris Vallillo will return to the Lake County Historical Museum stage for a special folk concert featuring songs that were popular from 1870 through 1910, on vintage instruments from that time period.
The outdoor concert starts at 7 p.m. with parking and seating areas opening at 6.
For the Carr Settlement discussion and the Vallillo concert, the audience will be seated outside, and attendees can bring a lawn chair or remain in their cars while watching.
The week will be filled with other events, including an 1870s American flag exhibit, a Ford Model “A” street show, a chili cook-off, old-fashioned history games, Civil War re-enactors, the Chase Township Pickle Fest and more.
For a complete schedule of events, visit the Lake County Historical Museum (Michigan) Facebook page, or call the Lake County Historical Society at (231) 898-6500.