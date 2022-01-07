The Ludington Department of Public Works had their crews ready and out clearing snow at 2 a.m., Friday, according to DPW supervisor Joe Stickney.
Stickney said he was not sure the exact amount but he figured Ludington got about 14 inches of snow overnight.
“I knew we would get something with the weather warning that came thought,” he said. “I was pretty shocked we got what we got.”
He said the snow came down pretty quickly Friday morning.
“The guys said when they got in this morning, there was some snow that accumulated overnight, like three or four inches.” He said. “They started plowing and by 5 (a.m.) it really started to come down, I think by 6 the drivers had to pull off the roads because they could not see what they were doing.”
The crews returned to the DPW and waiting out the snow for about a half-an-hour or so, according to Stickney.
Stickney said within that short amount of time the drivers could not tell where they had already plowed.
“They basically had to do a route and a half,” Stickney said. “Most of them left sometime after 1 p.m.”
A normal night plowing shift is general 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Stickney said there were six plows out. He plows parking lots. Another driver clears sidewalks, and another driver clears alleys with a front end loader and helping clears parking lots.
“The crews get tired,” he said. “They will be back in at 2 a.m. (Saturday) to plow if they need to or to clean up what they need to. If it does not snow, then (they will) begin clearing the snow from the downtown and truck it to the Loomis Street parking area where it is stored during the winter.
Sheriff Kim Cole said his deputies covered a few vehicle crashes on Friday.
Cole said he was thankful they were all minor accidents with no injuries.
“Folks were heeding the warnings and were being responsible on the roads,” he said.