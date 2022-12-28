The Ludington Lake Jump board is looking for its 2023 beneficiary.
The Lake Jump has been a fundraiser in Ludington for more than 20 years and the board is accepting applications from organizations to be selected as the 2023 beneficiary.
Applications are being accepted until Jan. 6 and the board hopes to have someone selected by Jan. 9.
“I will reach out to everyone who applied to let them know if they were chosen,” board president Linda O’Brien said.
O’Brien said she’d also like the board to pick a beneficiary for 2024 as well.
“From that point, I will work with the beneficiaries to guide them through the process of the Lake Jump,” she said. “I have lists for what needs to be done right away, which is a timeline and the chosen day for the event.”
The board is made up of four individuals including O’Brien. The other three are Jackie Steckel, Debra Kinnaird and Carlos Alvarado.
Organizations looking to apply should submit a letter of application including their mission, a plan of action for the event including the available volunteer workforce they will have, who will benefit from the funds, their fundraising goal and a specific plan on how funds would be distributed.
All applying beneficiaries must be a 501(c)3 or be able to process funds through a 501(c)3.
Beneficiaries will be responsible for signing a formal event contract with the Ludington Lake Jump board, purchasing a certificate of liability insurance, appointing a fundraising chairman, forming a committee to organize and execute the event along with the Ludington Lake Jump board, opening a bank account for the Lake Jump funds, and collecting funds and give an accounting to the board.
Prior beneficiaries have included Ludington Skate Plaza, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, Ludington Rotary Club’s STRIVE Program, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, West Shore Family Support, Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund, Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf, Mason County Sports Center, Lakeshore Food Club, Ludington Splash Pad, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, and the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Prior to 2007, funds went to Region Four Community Services, which the former Ludington Women’s Shelter and COVE were a part of at that time.
The Ludington Lake Jump has raised more than $700,000 for area organization throughout its 23 years. Those interested in applying to be the 2023 beneficiary can send applications to: Ludington Lake Jump, 101 W. Loomis St. Suite 201, Ludington, MI 49431.
Applications can also be emailed to manager@pmlakeshore.com.