The Ludington Lake Jump will to return to an in-person format for its 2022 event, which will benefit the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Jump has been held individually and virtually, setting aside the mad group dash into Lake Michigan in the interest of public safety.
Linda O’Brien, president of the Lake Jump board, told the Daily News “it’s time to go back" to the in-person event for the first time since 2019.
O’Brien said the board and the Childhood Cancer Campaign support pivoting back to the traditional format this year.
“We decided to go back to in-person," she said. "For the last two years it’s been virtual. … The first year was a no-brainer. Last year, it was one of those ‘do-we-or-do-we-not’ things; we let the beneficiary (West Shore Family Support) decide and they wanted to do virtual.
"I think, now, nobody wants to do anything virtual. … I think most people are back to doing their normal lives."
She said those who aren’t comfortable won't participate, but she trusts there will be “plenty of people who will want to go and support this organization.”
The Lake Jump board announced the Childhood Cancer Campaign as the beneficiary in a press release on Wednesday.
O’Brien said it's a deserving cause, and an organization that’s gained some visibility during the pandemic because of its work to provide financial and emotional support to local families of children dealing with cancer diagnoses.
“We all agreed that they were a worthy cause that’s been around for a while, a lot of people have come to know them since COVID-19,” O’Brien said. “We always try to pick local (organizations) from Mason County — more the Ludington side — that benefit the people in our community. This program fits that, being an Optimist Club of Ludington program.”
Tom Ezdebski, who co-chairs the Childhood Cancer Campaign with wife Patricia, said the organization is "excited, humbled and deeply honored" to be named the beneficiary.
"As someone who has participated in the Lake Jump previously, I know this is a fun and very cold event to support great causes in our community," Ezdebski said. "I ask everyone in and around the Ludington area to please consider being one of our lake jumpers or making a pledge to a jumper this year to support families who are going through one of the most difficult experiences parents and siblings can go through."
He said even a $5 pledge is a help.
"This is the community's Childhood Cancer Campaign because those we assist are residents here; they are collectively our friends and neighbors. Please help us as we continue to support them."
O'Brien said the Lake Jump board has a date in mind, but the event still needs to get approval from the Ludington City Council before that information can be shared. The city will also have to give its OK to the jump being held in-person, but O’Brien said she “can’t imagine them saying no.”
Whatever the date turns out to be, O’Brien said the jump, if approved, will take place at 11 a.m. sharp at Stearns Park beach.