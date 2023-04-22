As the countdown fell below 10 seconds, the roughly 80 participants of the annual lake jump started cheering and counting along.
“Three, two, one” then a cloud of sand as they sprinted about 20 yards into the 48-degree water of Lake Michigan for the annual Lake Jump at Stearns Park Beach in Ludington.
Some dove right in, others continuing to run up to their waists before going under, all to raise money for the Mason County Youth Advisory Council on a 45 degree day.
Olivia Klevorn, president of the Mason County Youth Advisory Council, said the money raised from the Lake Jump would be used for a public service announcement to raise awareness for teen mental health.
“It is really important for us to raise awareness for it,” she said. “The public service announcement is a way to let teens know how to get help and how to take care of their mental health. We are an organization of teens. This is the stuff that we see everyday.”
Klevorn said with this push for awareness, the group is seeing that other people are also seeing the mental health issue in teens.
“There are a variety of reasons why we are seeing these issues,” she said. “Still some leftover COVID-era stuff, like having to stay at home. (And there is) all of the academic stress put on teens now-a-days.”
One of the jumpers on Saturday was Jonah Sweet who participated with a group of friends.
“It was not that bad. I can't feel my feet right now,” he said after walking out of the water.
Julia Ostberb said she participated because she wanted to help people who struggle with mental health and feel like they do not belong.
With donations and pledges still coming in, the Lake Jump Committee will not know how much money was raised for a few days but whatever is raised will see a match up to $30,000 from Pennies from Heaven.
“Pennies from Heaven pledged to match anything made from the fundraiser up to $30,000,” Kelvorn said.
Klevorn said the goal for the Lake Jump fundraiser is to raise $60,000.
The Mason County YAC consists of 21 high school students from Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern. Each fall the YAC grants money to area teachers for classroom projects, and in the spring local community groups can apply for grants to support local youths.
The funds raised from the Lake Jump will go directly to producing and distributing the PSA. The remaining amount will go toward building an endowment for future grants. The PSA will be filmed in May and will be shared at Ludington’s AMC theater this summer. It will also be shared in the local schools and social media.