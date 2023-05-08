The Ludington Lake Jump exceeded its fundraising goal for this year's beneficiary, the Mason County Youth Advisory Council, bringing in more than $60,000 for the group, according to a press release on Monday.
The Youth Advisory Council is a project of the Community Foundation for Mason County composed of high school students from the area who work to enact positive change in their community, and raise money for grants that could improve the lives of students and teachers.
The YAC's initial fundraising goal was $20,000, but it was quickly amended to $60,000 once the campaign got underway.
With the help of a grant from the Pennies from Heaven to match up to $30,000, local businesses and individuals were able to bring in a total of $60,583 for the cause during the jump in April.
The YAC will use the funds to help with the creation of a public service announcement to address issues such as academic stress and substance use — two main issues facing young people in the area, as identified in a recent needs assessment conducted by the YAC.
The PSA is being filmed this month. It will be shown in Ludington's AMC theater during the summer. The PSA will also be posted on social media.
Additionally, the YAC will be able to grow its endowment, allowing the organization to provide more grants to help local youths.
More than 60 community members dashed into Lake Michigan to participate in the 24th annual Ludington Lake Jump at Stearns Park on April 22. The skies were cloudy, the sun peaked out occasionally, and the temperature was a cool 42 degrees.
Visit www.lakejump.org or the Ludington Lake Jump Facebook page to see a list of all this year’s sponsors.