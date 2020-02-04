For 20 years, Ludington has come together as a community for the annual Lake Jump to raise money for a worthy cause. In total, nearly $600,000 has been contributed to local charities through this fundraiser. The 2020 Lake Jump will benefit Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, a weekend food bag program now serving Ludington students grades K-12.
It will be held on Saturday, April 18.
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids was founded by a group of moms who started feeding children by sending extra snacks for their own kids’ classrooms, and quickly realized it just wasn’t enough. They championed the cause and rallied support from local groups and individuals. Lakeshore Food 4 Kids has now been providing 100 weekly food bags every Friday for the past three years. Two years ago, they inspired a group of volunteers to create a similar program in the middle school and high school, and as of January 2020, these two groups have combined forces, serving approximately 150 kids each weekend.
According to Feeding America of West Michigan, one in five youths in Mason County are food insecure, meaning they lack access to enough food to meet their basic needs. Feeding America also states that children who are not well nourished are more likely to experience school failure, poor attendance due to illness, lower test scores, increased risk of retention, challenging behavior and developmental and cognitive impairments.
The mission of Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is to diminish the meal gap for food insecure students over the weekend so they are better prepared to learn.
Area counselors have testifies to the support the program provides.
“I have a few students who will ask me several times a week if it’s their food bag day and at least one who makes sure on Fridays to check and make sure I didn’t forget hers,” said Jen Shaw, a counselor at Lakeview Elementary.
High school counselor Laura Powers states, “We have all witnessed the difference the food bags make for our students — especially on the weekends or long breaks. There is a lightness and smile that comes over (students) when they are able to carry home a very tangible message of care from their school and community.”
Organizers say Lake Jump 2020 is expected to be the biggest one yet. With the full support of the community, and a matching grant up to $10,000 from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids hopes to raise the funds needed to support a K-12 program for the next five years.
To learn more about how you can jump in to help, please visit www.lakejump.org, find Lakeshore Food 4 Kids on Facebook or contact Sara Ewing, lakeshorefood4kids@gmail.com.