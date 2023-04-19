Saturday looks like it might be on the chilly side, but that won’t stop hundreds of people from darting into Lake Michigan to support a good cause during the annual Ludington Lake Jump.
“We’ve done it in a blizzard before, and we’ve done it when it snowed,” Lake Jump board president Linda O’Brien said. “The only time we’ve ever postponed it is when there’s ice on the water’s edge.”
As long as the ice is thawed, she said, it’s a go.
This year’s jump is benefiting the Mason County Youth Advisory Council, a project of the Community Foundation for Mason County composed of high school students from the area who work to enact positive change in their community, and raise money for grants that could improve the lives of students and teachers.
O’Brien said the YAC floored the Lake Jump board with its application.
“When we looked at this group of young people who are already helping others instead of themselves … it’s just amazing,” she said. “Most people that age, they’re just trying to figure out what they’re going to do with themselves. … These students are already doing things that help other people.”
O’Brien said the decision to pick the YAC as this year’s beneficiary was “pretty much unanimous.”
The jump itself takes place promptly at 11 a.m., according to O’Brien, and those planning to attend should be ready to sprint into the water not a second later.
The reason for the strictness on time is that jumpers can’t be expected to stand around and wait in their swimsuits for long, especially when it’s only 30 degrees or so.
O’Brien said participants should also be aware that parking at Stearns Park will fill up quickly, so, to avoid sprinting across the sand to make it to the jump site in time, they should plan to come early.
As for those who aren’t sure if they’re going to make the jump, O’Brien said it’s a must.
“If people haven’t decided to come out yet, and if they’ve never been to a lake jump they really need to experience it,” she said. “It is truly amazing to see a bunch of local people run into the lake, in April, and support a good cause.”
O’Brien said she’s not sure how much money has been pledged so far, through sponsorships of jumpers and donations, but she hopes to raise as much as possible for the YAC.
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation is offering a match of up to $30,000 for this year’s jump, too, doubling the impact of amounts pledged.
More information about becoming a jumper, sponsoring a jumper, or making a donation can be found at www.lakejump.org.
MORE ABOUT YAC
The Mason County YAC consists of 21 high school students from Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern. Each fall the YAC grants money to area teachers for classroom projects, and in the spring local community groups can apply for grants to support local youths.
According to a press release from the YAC, the group conducts a needs assessment every three years, and the most recent assessment identified academic stress and substance abuse as major roadblocks for student success. The YAC is working on a public service announcement to address these issues.
The PSA will be filmed in May and will be shared at Ludington’s AMC theater this summer. It will also be shared in the local schools and social media.
Money raised from the Lake Jump will go directly to producing and distributing the PSA. The remaining amount will go toward building an endowment for future grants.