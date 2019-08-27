Saturday, Aug. 24, was an important milestone for Ludington native Victor Jackson, age 81.
It marked the 50th anniversary of him sailing the 62.5 miles across Lake Michigan from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in a bathtub in 1969.
“It’s an emotional event,” said Jackson, who is now an Okemos resident. “It was a very traumatic day for me. ... There’s some things you really remember in your life. One of the most emotional was passing through the breakwater in Manitowoc and knowing that I actually did it, which a lot of people said was impossible.”
After arriving safely in Manitowoc, Jackson and his bathtub watercraft rode the carferry back to Ludington. Jackson said his bathtub voyage is an experience he’ll never forget.
“Every Aug. 24 ... is a special day for me, but especially this morning, it being exactly 50 years old, and (when I was) actually sitting in the bathtub earlier this morning,” he said.
To celebrate the anniversary, Jackson had a family reunion in Ludington, and he and about 25 relatives — in matching, commemorative T-shirts — rode the SS Badger to Manitowoc and back on Saturday to retrace the route of the famed bathtub voyage.
