The water level of Lake Michigan, and the other Great Lakes, has steadily risen annually for several months — and it is expected to continue that pattern this summer, according to a press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Lake Michigan saw record-breaking mean water levels for each month of 2020. The next few months are predicted to also reach record levels, according to Deanna Apps, physical scientist for the Army Corps Detroit District.
The Mason County Emergency Management Office is working with the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to assess areas for emergency mitigation.
“We have been dealing with high water levels for years,” said Liz Reimink, Mason County emergency management coordinator. “We work to monitor areas that are at-risk.”
Spring months typically have a seasonal rise in water levels which peaks in the summer, but because of a wet fall and warm winter, the Army Corps is forecasting the record-breaking to continue at least until July 2020, Apps said.
She also explained that the lake appears to be going through a transition because of persistent wet conditions.
“Since January 2013, Lake Michigan went from record lows to record highs. The lake has changed five-and-a-half to six feet in seven years. There have been consistent wet patterns, especially in the last couple years,” Apps said.
