Water levels on Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes are continuing to set records, with mean water levels for the month of May breaking setting new heights for the first time in more than 30 years.
In a press release, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Detroit District stated that Lake Michigan — as well as Lakes Huron, St. Clair and Erie — set new monthly mean water level records during May 2020, topping records previously set in 1986 on Lakes Michigan and Huron and in 2019 on Lakes St. Clair and Erie.
"The May monthly mean level for Lake Michigan-Huron was 581.96 feet, which exceeded the previous record set in 1986 by 4 inches," Emily Schaefer, public affairs specialist for the USACE Detroit District, told the Daily News in an email.
As summer begins in earnest, all of the lakes are either in their period of seasonal rise or are reaching their peak, except for Lake Ontario, which is expected to begin its seasonal decline this month.
Though most of May was dry, the USACE stated that the middle of the month brought heavy rainfall to some areas of the Great Lakes basin, resulting in a wetter than average month for the Michigan-Huron and Erie basins. In the coming months, water levels are projected to continue to hit or exceed record high-water levels on all lakes other than Lake Ontario. Significant erosion and flooding continues in many locations, too, as water levels remain extremely high.
The high water levels are in accordance with forecasts from the USACE issued in January. The Daily News reported at the time that water levels were projected to surpass those of the record-matching 2019. In January, Deanna Apps, a physical scientist with the USACE, told the Daily News that Lake Michigan was expected to see the most consistent lake-level increases throughout the year.
"The water level of Lakes Michigan and Huron has now risen above the peak level that was reached last year," John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office stated in the release.
The most recent forecast projects that Lake Michigan and Lake Huron — which are recorded together because they two water bodies are joined at the Straits of Mackinac — will continue to set new record high monthly mean water levels throughout the summer and that July could see levels surpassing the record high for all months, set in October 1986.
The USACE urges those impacted by the high water levels in 2019 to prepare for similar or worse impacts during the coming months.
When last year's water levels were starting to become problematic, experts met with concerned Mason County residents. One of the main messages was to be ready for levels to continue to rise in 2020.
The USACE Detroit District Emergency Management Office conducts emergency operations to help individuals and protect public facilities and communities. The USACE can provide assistance in the form of advice and expertise in the construction of temporary flood protection measures such as sandbagging, or direct assistance by providing supplies to public officials.
In Wednesday's release, the USACE stated that it the Detroit District has conducted on-site assessments in 16 counties, and provided supplies — including 350,000 sandbags — to areas needing assistance with flood-fighting efforts.
Schaefer stated that her office has been in contact with Mason County regarding flood prevention and the potential need for additional supplies, but she said no assistance has been requested yet.
"The (USACE) Detroit District has corresponded with Mason County…, but they have not requested assistance from us to date," Schaefer said.
The USACE stated that Michigan residents may decide to work on personal construction projects to alleviate erosion or flooding, which could potentially impact the nation's rivers, streams, wetlands and other aquatic resources. Such efforts may require a permit from the USACE regulatory office. For information about how to obtain a permit, visit www.lre.usace.army.mil/about/great-lakes-high-water. The site also has additional information about Great Lakes water levels and emergency management — including tips about protecting property and investments along the coast — as well as information about USACE programs and authorities.