High waters this spring hurt local marina owner, Oene Pomper. He owns and runs Lake Street Marina, located on the east side of Pere Marquette Lake.
“Last year, the entire property flooded three times,” Pomper said. “It came over the seawall once this year already.”
Dealing with mother nature is part of the business, he said.
Pomper purchased the private marina four years ago with plans to update the facility. Now he will pour resources into flood prevention that would have gone into building.
“We are spending a lot of money to raise our parking lot,” he said. “By raising the parking lot we are hoping to prevent flooding that comes over the sea wall.”
