The Maritime Heritage Park continued to get buffeted by the high waters of Lake Michigan, and it resulted in another round of destruction of the sidewalk there.
Gale-force winds whipped up Lake Michigan last weekend, carrying huge waves that slammed into the breakwater in the outer harbor, but it also had a significant impact at the park that is adjacent to the Loomis Street boat launch.
The city had a seawall made of sheet piling installed this year at a cost of $185,000, and it included being backfilled with aggregate and replacing the sidewalk. The sidewalk that was damaged in 2019 was replaced with a more permeable surface.
However, last weekend’s waves sent water into the sidewalk area. The permeable walk now is cracked in places with rises where it meets the concrete sidewalk in other places. The aggregate was pushed well past the sidewalk in many places.
“At this point, we are determining our next steps,” said Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster when asked by the Daily News about the latest damage at the park.
The seawall itself was put into place in early 2020, but the permeable sidewalk was just paved in September by Porous Pave of Grant.
The city approved a contract with Hardman Construction to build the seawall. Before the seawall was built, there was a vast amount of erosion that took place in 2019 because of the wave action from near- and at-record heights of Lake Michigan.
The entire Loomis Street boat launch area has suffered from the high waters of Lake Michigan and the waves it sometimes brings. A pier near the boat launch has been closed for more than a year, and the large boulders were loosened and fell to the north side of that particular breakwater in April 2019.