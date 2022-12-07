In coordination with the Oriole Giving Tree program, the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is giving out 125 laundry baskets full of kid-friendly meals and snacks to families during the Oriole Giving Tree's shopping dates. The collaboration is a coordinated effort between the LF4K, Ludington Area School District counselors, Mason County Family Link, the LASD transportation department and several other community partners.
“We are thrilled about the opportunity to provide food baskets during the Oriole Giving Tree shopping dates,” LF4K volunteer Tara Autry said. “It will solve a huge problem we face every year at this time. Sending food with students for winter break has always been challenging because of the number of extra bags and weight/bulk of bags necessary to send an appropriate amount of food with students as they leave school (especially the younger ones). It's so exciting to be able to place food directly in the hands of families.”
The families will receive a voucher for a food basket that they will turn in to the transportation department at their shopping location.
“The LASD transportation department will house the food baskets on a bus and transport them to each of the shopping events,” Autry said. “This will help tremendously, as the food can remain in one place over the course of a week and can remain in a climate controlled environment each night. Families whose kids participate in our program will receive a voucher for a basket after they shop at Meijer with school personnel. They will be asked to drive up to the Ludington bus parked nearby, and a volunteer will load a laundry basket full of food into their vehicle. The baskets will contain items to be consumed by their school-aged students over the 16-day winter break.”
Autry stated that in order for this program to happen, the Lakeshore Food Club made a special order in bulk so LF4K would have enough food to fill all 125 baskets and local businesses were generous enough to donate funds to cover the costs.
“Food for the baskets was made possible by a Community Foundation for Mason County ‘wish’ of $2,079 fulfilled by Hardman Construction, a $1,200 grant from Ludington Jaycees, and food donations from Bushel Basket Orchards, Hackert Farms, Indian Summer Co-op, and Bobbie Severance-Roach. Renee Malburg of Five Star Real Estate provided funds for the laundry baskets to hold the food.”
LF4K was founded in 2016 by Tara Autry, Sara Ewing and Carrie Brandt; three local moms who saw an ongoing need for food for students when they would visit their children’s classrooms.
“Just talking to people, we saw a need,” Brandt said. “Teachers were asking for parents to help out with snacks and seeing things at class parties. We knew that a lot of kids are struggling. Sara (Ewing) attends Mason County Reformed Church and they have the Hand to Hand program there. They actually helped us figure out how to get started and they offered their assistance, but we are three working moms and we knew we needed to find a way to have the food delivered.”
The group collaborates with the Lakeshore Food Club to be able to buy food in bulk at a lower price. They partner with LASD and function out of Peterson Auditorium because they stated since this food is going to LASD students, it made the most sense to house the program within one of the district’s facilities.
Many area business members and volunteers are donating their time to help pack the food baskets. A donation of $25 can feed a child for a month, and $200 feeds a child for a year. Donors have several options for giving: PayPal link https://www.lasd.net/district/lakeshore-food-4-kids/ and click on the "donate" button.
Checks can be made out to "Community Foundation for Mason County" and place "Lakeshore Food 4 Kids" in the memo line, the Community Foundation for Mason County, P.O. Box 10, Ludington, MI 49431. People can also donate food based on the "Item of the Month" List found on LF4K’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lakeshorefood4kids. Those donations can be dropped off at Lenz-Balder Insurance, 201 Court St., Ludington.
“We realized two weeks is a long time without access to school meals,” Ewing said. “We wanted to find a way to alleviate the stress of the kids and parents and we knew this would help do that. We are so thankful for everyone who has been involved over the years. We see a growing need each year and we are just so happy our community always steps up to help out the kids who live here.”