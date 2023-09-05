Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning will become more isolated during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.