Members of the community are invited to enjoy an evening with Lakeshore Food Club staff and its board of directors as they continue their mission of combating food insecurity by providing dignified access to fresh, healthy foods for the community at its Empty Bowls event on Sept. 21.
The third annual Empty Bowls event is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 21, at The Lake House, 704 Maritime Drive in Ludington, according to a press release from the organization.
This is part of the food club’s continuing effort to increase support and awareness to ensure that no one in our community has an empty bowl at their table, according to the release.
Attendees will be treated to food catered by Jamesport Brewing, drinks, and live music while viewing a breathtaking backdrop of the waterfront at sunset, the Harbor View Marina, the SS Badger, and the Ludington Lighthouse. The executive director of Lakeshore Food Club and others will share stories of impact and give programming updates. Bowls handcrafted by local artisans will be available for purchase this year, the release stated.
“We are excited to host yet another event that combines enjoyment with the opportunity to partner with us as we create a food-secure community,” stated Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal, in the release. “The struggles that many of our neighbors face daily are escalating and our challenge to assist them has been surging, as well.
“The latest findings show more than 45% of Mason County residents struggle with food insecurity. In addition, more than 30% of Mason County residents live in what the USDA defines as a food desert,” stated Gronstal. “So far in 2023, our membership has grown by more than 100% and our food costs have increased by more than 85%. The community’s support is needed now more than ever. There is still so much work to do in our community to provide dignified access to fresh, healthy foods and combat food insecurity, and we cannot do it alone.”
Tickets are $75 each and sponsorships are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/events. Reservations and a check may also be sent to Lakeshore Food Club, Attn: Empty Bowls, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.