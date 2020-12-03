Lakeshore Food Club and Jamesport Brewing Company partnered to enrich the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26, when the Jamesport staff provided dinners to 136 food club families.
Members were able to choose from three different options — a ham, a small turkey and a large turkey with a full complement of sides including green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and dinner rolls. They also had the choice of either a pumpkin pie or apple pie for dessert. They were able to purchase dinners using their food-club points.
Each meal was provided by Jamesport Brewing Company customers and staff, as well as from donations from the individuals, Metalworks, Brill Company and House of Flavors Manufacturing.
“We know that the holidays can be a tough time for a lot of people, even more so now that COVID has been such an issue. Jamesport Brewing Company and our staff always strive to give back, but sometimes it can be difficult to reach the people that need support,” said Morgan McDonald, general manager at Jamesport. “After speaking with the Lakeshore Food Club, the staff at Jamesport became really excited about the possibility of being able to provide Thanksgiving dinner to Lakeshore Food Club members. The Mason County community has been really supportive of Jamesport, so we wanted to take the opportunity to return the generosity that we have received.”
Members were grateful for the effort.
“Both Lakeshore Food Club and Jamesport Brewing Company went so far out of their way. The dinner was beautiful and I had the perfect meal. I just want to say thank you, I wouldn’t be able to do it without you,” said one food club member.
“The Lakeshore Food Club is so thankful for Jamesport Brewing Company’s idea and initiative in taking this project on,” said O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of the food club. “This was more than just providing Thanksgiving Dinner, this was truly a community-wide effort that involved so many, showcasing what Mason County does best — we truly take care of each other and love our neighbors.”
Both the Lakeshore Food Club and Jamesport Brewing Company said they look forward to future collaborations.