The Department of Veteran Affairs will be providing Lakeshore Food Club memberships to qualifying Mason County veterans, according to a press release on Friday.
To receive this benefit, the following qualifications must be met:
• Veterans and their household must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty guidelines;
• Veterans must reside in Mason County;
• The Mason County Veterans Service Officer, John Cotten, must have on file the veteran’s DD214 stating that the veteran has an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge;
Qualifying veterans will receive monthly memberships to the Lakeshore Food Club until Sept. 30.
Cotten and O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of Lakeshore Food Club, stated they’re excited to be able to offer the benefit to local veterans. They both believe strongly that no one in our country should experience food insecurity and this is an immediate way assistance can be provided to those who have served.
To receive this benefit, mail or deliver a copy of your DD214 to Cotten at Mason County Department of Veterans Affairs, Attn: John Cotten, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington, MI 49431. Do not email due to sensitive information. After submitting a DD214, veterans can submit a food club application either in person or online at www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/membership.
Existing Lakeshore Food Club members who meet these qualifications can receive this new benefit and do not need to submit new applications.
The Lakeshore Food Club, at 902 E. Tinkham Ave., is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, contact John Cotten at (231) 583-2028 or Lakeshore Food Club at (231) 480-4334.