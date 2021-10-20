The Lakeshore Food Club is seeing unprecedented increases in membership as more and more Mason County families struggle economically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rather than worrying about meeting the needs of so many people, Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal says, bring on more.
“We’re here for them,” Gronstal said.
Between late summer and early fall, membership at the low-cost, membership-based grocery store for families dealing with food insecurity almost doubled. There were 278 families making use of the food club in July; that number rose to more than 375 in August, then shot up to 524 in September.
Those figures are for what’s called “unduplicated” families; return visits are not counted.
“If you use the census number of 2.5 people per household, that’s approximately 1,300 people in our little community,” Gronstal said.
The cause for the bump in membership is a complex one, Gronstal said. The cost of gas, utilities, food and more increased as a result the pandemic. As people have attempted to get back to their normal day-to-day routines, childcare, healthcare and elder care have factored in as well.
She said at the height of the pandemic there was plenty of media attention showing the degree to which people were struggling to meet basic food needs. The national attention has faded, Gronstal said, but the struggle remains, exacerbated by inflation.
“What happened was, it was no longer a headline, but that doesn’t mean food insecurity is no longer an issue,” she said. “Gas and food prices have jumped, housing, utilities — it compounds, and people run out of resources before they run out of the month.”
Additionally, the emergency assistance available during the pandemic, through Feeding America and the USDA’s Farms to Families program, has dropped off. There have been increases in state food assistance programs and Social Security, but those increases have not kept pace with inflation, according to Gronstal.
“Yes, people had tons of help during the shutdown. … There was so much going on, but now that help has gone away, and people are left with it,” she said. “No matter how much people’s benefits have increased, they still don’t have enough. People will get to the end of their Bridge benefits long before the end of the month.”
As inflation hit, the food club saw a massive influx in members, and the numbers are still climbing.
“We are getting, on average, two to three brand new families every single day, and it’s never been like that,” Gronstal said. “The doubling in one month is unheard of, but it’s because people cannot afford to live.”
The recent burst of new members could be indicative of a larger issue, which the food club has been bracing for, according to Gronstal.
“All through the pandemic, I kept telling our staff and volunteers that we’re just preparing for the storm,” she said. “Tougher times are coming … and I don’t believe this is going to go away for a long, long time.
“How inflation corrects itself is, we go through a recession. Housing prices plummet, and people need out because they can’t afford their home. It will correct inflation but the need will be even greater at that point.”
But Gronstal and the others at the food club are not worried about the increased membership putting a strain on their ability to serve the community. In fact, they welcome more families.
“I invite people who are struggling,” she said. “There is nothing to feel ashamed about. This is what we’re here for.”
Gronstal said she believes the food club is an appealing option for those who might be facing financial hardship because people can choose what they purchase — from fresh fruits and vegetables to household supplies.
“Part of the reason we’ve seen a jump in membership is because we’re 100-percent choice. People are not in line getting a food box. It’s a grocery store,” she said. “That’s the message that I really want the community to understand — we’re not a pantry, we’re a membership club and we can help.”
HOW TO JOIN
To become a Lakeshore Food Club member, stop by the food club at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington, or visit the food club’s website at www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.
Those with an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible. Membership is $10 per month and tokens are given out based on family size.
Gronstal said prospective members should know there is no need to bring pay stubs or other documents to determine eligibility.
“People don’t need to bring documentation in,” she said. “They self-declare, and sign a legal document for self-declaration of need.”
HOW TO HELP
In order to keep up with the growing demand, the food club needs the continued support of its donors. Donations can be made to by visiting the food club’s website and clicking the “Donate” button.
Through the food club’s Be a Hero campaign, donors can contribute $19 to feed a family for a month, $57 to feed a family for three months, $114 to feed a family for six months or $228 feeds a family for a year.
Check donations can be sent to Lakeshore Food Club and sent to 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington, MI 49431.
“We’re here for those who need it, but those who can (help), please consider it,” Gronstal said, adding that the food club is grateful for any support.
Another need is volunteers. With more and more families signing up, more volunteers are needed to help with stocking, cleaning and other tasks at the store.
Information about how to volunteer can also be found on the Lakeshore Food Club’s website.