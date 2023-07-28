The Lakeshore Food Club’s membership has been increasing at a rapid clip over the last few years, but a recent surge in one demographic — senior citizens — is particularly concerning, and it’s one of the reasons why the nonprofit is again asking for some help from the community.
Retirees make up about 46% of the food club’s member base, and that doesn’t include retired people who’ve had to return to the workforce. About 51% of club members are 60 or older.
The number of seniors in need of food assistance is growing exponentially. In 2022, the food club served about 626 seniors; this year, it’s serving almost that many every month, according to Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal.
Gronstal said the uptick among seniors in need of low-cost groceries is indicative of more widespread issues in Mason County and beyond.
“They don’t have enough to go grocery shopping and that should be unacceptable in this county,” Gronstal said. “They can’t afford what’s in grocery stores right now, because they’re on fixed incomes.”
It’s a common theme throughout the state and the nation, but Gronstal wonders if people know just how pronounced the issue is in Mason County.
“This is absolutely Exhibit A of senior needs,” she said. “They can’t afford to live, and they want to stay in their homes … as long as possible.”
She said many area seniors are being forced to scrimp and save, splitting their limited dollars between housing, medication and food, and making choices no one should have to make.
Gronstal said the increased need among seniors started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve always served seniors, ever since we opened the doors in 2017. But it seemed, through COVID, that when families were getting the boost in SNAP benefits, the seniors were not, because the state was concentrating on children, and rightfully so,” Gronstal said.
Seniors just didn’t receive the help they needed, she said, and that kickstarted an ongoing inequity in food access.
Inflation is another key factor affecting seniors.
“All of their costs have gone up, but their income has remained the same,” Gronstal said.
She related a story about a member in his 60s who proudly told her that she wouldn’t be seeing him as much anymore.
Why? Because money was so tight that he had to come out of retirement and re-enter the workforce.
Gronstal has heard countless other stories that illustrate the same point: that retired people who have lived and worked in the area their entire lives can’t afford to continue to do so.
This is just one of the reasons why Gronstal is issuing a “call to action” to donors in the community, asking people to make contributions if they can.
Another pressing issue for the food club is the ever-increasing cost of groceries — specifically items like cereal, produce and meat.
Membership is at an all-time high of 1,936 and “growing every day,” Gronstal said, with about 110 families making trips to the food club on a daily basis.
The food club’s budget has also skyrocketed in recent years, rising from $40,000 in 2020 to close to $300,000 this year. Now that many of the food distribution efforts of the pandemic are over, Gronstal is “really struggling” to keep the store stocked.
With all those factors and more at play, Gronstal is hoping people will see the need and want to help.
She’s asking corporate donors to consider purchasing and processing livestock to help out.
“A fantastic way to support the food club is if businesses would come together and purchase 4-H livestock and have it processed for our members,” Gronstal said.
Cereal and produce donations are also needed. Those can be dropped off at the food club by donors and home gardeners, but meat has to come directly from the processor.
Monetary donations can be made by sending a check to the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington, MI 49431. Contributions can also be made online at lakeshorefoodclub.networkforgood.com/projects/133548-lakeshore-food-club-giving, or in person at the Lakeshore Resource Network.
For more information about buying livestock to help the food club keep meat stocked, contact Gronstal at (231) 480-4334 or email ogronstal@lakeshorefoodclub.org.
EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER
Those who want to make a difference can also register to attend the food club’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Lake House, 704 Maritime Drive, in Ludington.
Tickets are $75, and all funds will be used to help make an “immediate impact” by purchasing much-needed food for club members, Gronstal said.
The event will feature a meal, drinks and live music, as well as information about food insecurity in Mason County.
Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.
MORE ABOUT THE FOOD CLUB
The Lakeshore Food Club is a low-cost, membership-based grocery store for families dealing with food insecurity in Mason County. Any Mason County household earning 200% of the Federal Poverty Level or below is eligible to become a member.
For more information, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.