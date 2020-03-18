In response to the COVID-19 mandates, Lakeshore Food Club will be closing on Wednesday, March 18 at noon, and will also be closed Thursday, March 19, in preparation to switch, temporarily, to a drive-up food box distribution model. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need starting Friday, March 20. Until further notice, the Lakeshore Food Club, for the safety of staff and the public, will not be allowing people into the Food Club and will be distributing food only via the food box distribution model.
“We regret that we must step away, for a time, from the choice model that means so much to our mission and members,” said
O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director, said the food club plans to return to its grocery store model as soon as it is safe to do so.
For current members, all unused monthly points — active as of March 18 — will be rolled over for a 30-day period once the club reverts to its choice pantry program.
The Lakeshore Food Club is asking that anyone requesting a food box pre-register online at www.lakeshorefoodclub.org or by calling the Food Club at (231) 480-4334. Boxes will be prepared according to household sizes and filled with a pre-selected variety of items. There will be an option for limited add-ons such as baby items, toiletries packs, and cleaning items as long as supplies remain available.
Box pick-up appointments will be available between noon and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes will be picked up at the main entrance of the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E Tinkham Ave., in Ludington. Further instructions are available on the Lakeshore Food Club website.
Donations can be made online at www.lakeshorefoodclub.org or by mailing a check to the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E Tinkham Ave., Ludington, MI 49431.